Couple accused of stealing more than $50K from Niagara County pub

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Depew couple has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a pub in Niagara County.

Steven, 39, and Juliet McCarthy, 38, are former employees of Pony’s Irish Pub in Middleport. Last month, New York State Troopers had a walk-in complaint from the bar, accusing the McCarthys of stealing from it.

The couple allegedly took cash and unprepared food from the business between 2020 and 2024, a period in which Pony’s was going through a series of renovations.

According to State police, the McCarthys worked together to routinely steal money from the cash-only business, as well as unprepared food. The thefts allegedly totaled in at more than $50,000.

Steven and Juliet McCarthy were both charged with enterprise corruption, conspiracy, and second and third-degree grand larceny — three charges of which are felonies.

After being processed at the Lockport New York State Police barracks, they were turned over to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office to await arraignment.

