Couple accused of fatally stabbing, running over woman breaking into car, NM cops say

A couple was arrested after being accused of killing a woman breaking into a car, New Mexico officials said.

Joshua Dominguez, 23, and his fiancee Destiny Marquez, 21, were in their apartment watching a movie when they heard a car alarm go off, according to a news release by Albuquerque police.

When they looked outside, they saw a woman taking stuff out of Dominguez’s car, officers said.

The couple confronted the woman “who yelled, ‘I didn’t take anything! Leave me alone,’” officers said. That’s when police say the couple chased her.

At first, Marquez said the woman attacked Dominguez but after seeing surveillance footage, police learned a Honda SUV pulled up to the woman as she was being chased, the release said.

The person captured on camera chasing the woman was seen pushing the woman to the ground “before punching her,” officers said. Then someone got out of the car and started fighting the victim.

The suspects were seen “punching and stabbing her,” officers said.

One suspect was seen kicking the woman, and at one point she was run over by the SUV, police said.

Then Marquez and Dominguez got into the car and left the scene, police said. Investigators found the car with “fresh blood on the driver’s side bumper.”

Officers arrested Marquez and Dominguez as they were moving items from the SUV into another car, police said.

Marquez and Dominguez were booked into the Metro Detention Center and charged with murder, conspiracy and tampering with evidence, police said.

