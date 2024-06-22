Couple accused of breaking into U of M gym to play basketball, carrying guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple accused of breaking into a University of Memphis gymnasium to play basketball have been charged with carrying weapons on school property.

Police say Kelton Reed and Alyssa Mason, both 23, were caught inside the gym late Thursday night and said Reed refused to give officers his real name.

Police said they found a silver Smith and Wesson semi-automatic in Reed’s backpack and a Taurus .38 special in Mason’s bag.

Reed is also accused of driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger that was reported stolen on June 6.

According to police, Reed admitted to picking up his girlfriend in the Challenger before going to the University of Memphis to play basketball.

Detectives said Reed also admitted to having a gun on school property and told them he bought the Challenger from an unknown person on Facebook.

Reed and Mason were both charged with criminal trespassing, and Reed is facing an additional charge of theft of property.

