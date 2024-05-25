Couple accused of being professional pickpockets arrested in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A stealing streak has come to an end for a suspected professional pickpocketing couple from Texas who police believe have been involved in multiple thefts from unsuspecting customers at downtown Nashville bars over the past couple of months.

According to officials, security spotted 30-year-old Miledis Gomez Fonseca and 40-year-old Andy Alberti Diaz, both of Houston, inside Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar on Broadway at approximately 1:30 a.m. and alerted members of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Entertainment District Unit.

Authorities said Central Precinct detectives have been working to identify the couple for weeks after they were seen “engaging in thefts” on multiple surveillance systems. The suspects would allegedly use fraudulently obtained credit cards from stolen wallets to make purchases at Middle Tennessee retailers.

When asked during an interview on Saturday, May 25 whether she had any stolen property with her, Gomez Fonseca reportedly said there were four cell phones and two wallets in her purse that she had lifted overnight from patrons at Aldean’s and Kid Rock’s bars. Police said they have since returned both wallets and three of the phones to their rightful owners.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Gomez Fonseca and Alberti Diaz are both being held in the Downtown Detention Center on $55,000 bonds for two misdemeanor counts of theft of property worth $1,000 or less, and one felony county of theft of property worth more than $2,500 but less than $10,000.

However, Metro police said both individuals are jailed on $80,000 bonds, with no mention of the specific charges against them.

Authorities said additional charges are expected against the couple as the investigation continues.

If you plan to visit Nashville’s bars or entertainment venues, authorities urge you to keep your cell phones, purses, and valuables in your possession at all times and never lay them down or drape them over the backs of chairs or barstools.

