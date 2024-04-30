‘A coup.’ Missouri lawmakers dismiss ethics complaint against top House Republican

The Missouri House Ethics Committee on Monday voted to dismiss a complaint of ethical misconduct against House Speaker Dean Plocher despite an attempt by its chair to point out the top Republican’s alleged obstruction of the investigation.

The committee, in a tense and chaotic meeting, voted 7 to 2 to reject the complaint with Ethics Chair Hannah Kelly, a Mountain Grove Republican, and Ethics Vice Chair Robert Sauls, an Independence Democrat, voting “no.” Rep. David Tyson Smith, a Columbia Democrat, voted “present.”

Monday’s vote officially ended the committee’s months-long investigation into a slew of scandals connected to Plocher, including revelations he received nearly $4,000 in government reimbursements for travel expenses already paid by his campaign.

Plocher, a St. Louis-area Republican running for secretary of state, was quick to claim victory during a press conference in the state Capitol shortly after the vote.

“A bipartisan majority of the committee found that there was absolutely no merit in the accusations in the complaint filed against me,” said Plocher, who was flanked by his wife and kids. “We now know that it’s the bureaucrats in the House that attempted a coup by trying to target the Speaker’s office, hoping to displace and overthrow duly elected officials for control of the legislature.”

Plocher claimed to be a victim of a “bureaucratic revolt” and compared himself to former President Donald Trump among other Republican officials.

But while Plocher touted Monday’s vote as a full exoneration, Ethics Chair Rep. Hannah Kelly, a Mountain Grove Republican, appeared to be distressed by the outcome.

“There are some days in this building where words do not suffice. I was asked by (Plocher) to chair this committee with no clue of what I would have to deal with,” she said. “And today, as chair of this committee, I have to remember that the people who sent me here expect transparency, they expect honesty and they expect accountability.”

Kelly began Monday’s meeting with a motion to dismiss the complaint that would have stated the investigation could not be completed as “a direct result of obstruction” and “intimidation of witnesses” by Plocher.

Kelly followed up that motion by attempting to read aloud an email she had received from an unknown person that appeared to outline efforts by Plocher to retaliate against House employees.

However, Rep. John Black, a Marshfield Republican, cut Kelly off, arguing that the letter should remain confidential because the committee reviewed it behind closed doors. The committee voted in favor of a motion from Black that effectively barred Kelly from continuing to read the email.

The Star has submitted a records request for a copy of the letter.

Black also motioned for the Ethics Committee to amend Kelly’s motion, removing the lines about Plocher’s alleged intimidation of witnesses. The committee voted in favor of Black’s motion, which simply stated that the complaint was dismissed.

Black, in a brief interview with reporters after the meeting, said he respected Kelly, calling her a “wonderful person.”

“She just sees her duty to the people differently than I do and apparently the majority of that committee,” he said.

Monday’s vote came two weeks after the committee rejected an investigative report that alleged Plocher’s office repeatedly obstructed the investigation including by blocking subpoenas and allegedly intimidating witnesses.

The rejected ethics report did not find direct evidence that Plocher committed ethical violations related to his bevy of scandals and the only punishment it recommended was a letter of disapproval.

But the report also detailed the lengths that Plocher’s office and his supporters allegedly went to hamper the investigation, including letters showing how Plocher, through his office, fought against subpoenas issued by the committee to compel witnesses to testify.

The committee’s investigation included a probe on Plocher’s push for the House to issue a $800,000 contract for an outside company to manage constituent information, which is already handled by House staff members.

The committee also investigated the fact that Plocher, on eight separate occasions, received reimbursements on travel expenses that were already paid by his campaign. He received a total of $3,998 in public funds based on those false forms — funds that he has since paid back.

The committee also reviewed allegations that Plocher threatened House staff and dove into the firings of his former chief of staff and other staffers.

Kelly, in a statement earlier this month, accused Plocher of taking steps to “threaten witnesses, block our investigation, and prevent this process from reaching its natural conclusion.”

She went on to describe a “culture of fear and retaliation,” saying that she has “grave concerns about the environment that is developing in the House.”

Plocher told reporters on Monday that he eventually stepped away from the power to sign off on subpoenas issued by the committee. However, similar to his comments from his attorney last week, he did not clarify when he recused himself or explain why his office blocked several subpoenas.

“I didn’t initially but I turned them over so they could be issued,” he said. “In no way did I obstruct that.”

Plocher was also flanked by several Republican lawmakers during Monday’s press conference, including Rep. Brian Seitz, a Branson Republican.

“The Ethics Committee wasted time, week after week, month after month,” Seitz said. “We support Speaker Plocher. We’re ready to move on and finish the session strong.”

Kelly, who appeared to become emotional after the vote, said that her vote not to dismiss the committee’s investigation spoke for itself.

“I know I have done my best to do what is right — to lead this committee and the charge before us,” she said. “And because I come from a long line of statesmen, I will say no further except to say that the lack of it in this building is a disappointment.”