Countywide cleanup Wednesday through Saturday

Apr. 1—Dump sites and times of operation for this week's Trash Off Rogers County starting Thursday, April 4, through Saturday, April 5. Locations and guidelines below: — District 1 County Commissioner Dan DeLozier, 918-789-2279, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: 6105 S. Industrial Drive, Chelsea; RWD 7, 20352 S. 4230 Road, Claremore, Oklahoma 74019; Rock Quarry-Waste Site, 12741 E. 410 Road (between South 4150 Road and South 4160 Road; there are two entrances to the site, but waste will only be accepted at the Rogers County entrance). — District 2 County Commissioner Steve Hendrix, 918-443-2441, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: 6190 East 400 Road, Oologah. — District 3 County Commissioner Ron Burrows, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday: 2425 S. Warehouse Road, Claremore; 204 N. Shawnee, Catoosa; 17614 E. 589 Road, Inola.

The household hazardous waste event is one day only, Saturday: April 6, 9 .am. to 2 p.m., northwest of 800 W. Lowry Road. The city of Claremore provides this opportunity for Rogers County residents to safely dispose of common household pollutants, such as E-Waste, tires, ammunition and medication.

Accepted residential household pollutants include: — Tires, up to 10 tires per person. No wheels/rims. No tractor tires. No dealers. — Household pollutants, including cleaning products, lawn chemicals, automotive fluids, paint (oil-based and latex), batteries, ammunition, medication. — E-waste including computers, computer Monitors ($10 each), printers, televisions ($26 each), VCR/DVD Players, radios, office machines, appliances, anything that uses batteries or has a power cord under 50 pounds.

These items will not be accepted: medical or biomedical waste, radioactive waste, commercial waste, regular household trash. No refrigerators or AC units will be accepted due to freon regulations.

All Trash Off events are limited to Rogers County residents.