County's mulching site accepting storm-related tree debris at this time; Regular operation shut down due to permit issues

May 30—There's good news for county residents who have downed trees and limbs from Sunday's storms that they don't know what to do with: the Pulaski County-City of Somerset Compost site is able to take it.

There's still some gray clouds to go with that silver lining, however, as Pulaski County Solid Waste is taking that "green waste" — as it's called — only under an emergency permit. In other words, the trees and limbs have to have come from the storm, as the compost site is currently closed for normal operations.

In fact, the site has been shut down ever since a March fire that broke out at the facility, located on Ky. 914.

But it wasn't the fire that has left the site shut down. Rather, in the inspections that took place after the fire, Solid Waste Management and the Pulaski government learned that they didn't have the proper permits to operate on the level at which it was running.

The issue came to light at Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting, during a discussion in which magistrates were asked to renew the site's lease with Hinkle.

The lease itself ran out in 2021, said Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd.

The new agreement would be a year-to-year lease that either party can terminate with a 30-day warning.

But during that discussion, Todd also mentioned the permitting issue, explaining that the site will not be back in full operation until those permits come through.

Pulaski County Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten explained that after the fire, he was told that he needed permits from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management, the Division of Air Quality and the Division of Water.

The county was given a notice of violation, but Masten said there were no fines issued, and nothing to indicate they were operating outside of the state's requirements.

The county is in the process of submitting the proper paperwork, with Masten saying it is pretty much up to the state as to how long that process takes.

He did not have a timeline for when the site might be up and running at full capacity.

"We apologize for the inconvenience that it's caused, but we're doing everything we can to get everything up to code," Masten said.

He added that state officials recently awarded the facility a $250,000 grant that will go toward mulching trees down to size. As such, he said the state seemed to support their operation.

He said he did not expect any problems with the facility receiving the needed permits, but if there are issues, the site can go back to operating the way it did when it first opened, which didn't require permits.

The compost site started primarily as a place for the county's Road Department and City's Street Department to bring "green waste" they collected as part of their job, Masten said. That meant trees that fell across roadways or leaves that needed to be picked up in the fall.

County residents were also able to drop off their trees and brush once a month, he said.

But as the program grew, the site began accepting material from contractors and businesses. That's where they would have needed permits, Masten said.

All of the "green waste" that is brought to the facility is turned into mulch. That mulch is then used in Pulaski area parks or given to local schools as needed, Masten explained.

Residents and farmers had been allowed to pick up mulch as well, but Masten said that material was wood-based only — it did not provide fertilizer and was used primarily for moisture retention, he said.

Unfortunately the March fire, which began when an incinerator released stray embers into a surrounding wood pile, consumed the majority of the mulch they had on hand, Masten said, meaning the facility does not have any mulch at this time.

Private citizens who have trees and limbs from the storm that need to be removed can bring those to the site Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., on on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. No other material can be accepted at this time.

