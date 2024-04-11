County supervisors relax ban on trucking oil, a move expected to resolve litigation

Local officials agreed Tuesday to relax bans for trucking and flaring for oil and gas operators, changes that are expected to help resolve litigation against Ventura County.

The county Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to adopt the amendments to the general plan Tuesday. Supervisor Vianey Lopez voted against the move.

With the changes, trucking of oil could be allowed if an operator demonstrates that using a pipeline is infeasible. Similarly, gases from wells must be collected and used or removed for sale or proper disposal unless an oil company can show it is not feasible.

The amendments were required under a settlement agreement with oil interests, which sued the county after a former board adopted the general plan in the fall of 2020. Back then, supervisors narrowly decided to adopt the long-range plan that guides land use, resource protection and development in unincorporated areas.

Changing the policies now would be straying from goals to reduce emissions and achieve other environmental targets, Lopez said.

Supervisor Matt LaVere cited a recent California Supreme Court decision, which he said limited what local government can regulate when it comes to oil and gas operations. He supported the board's decision in 2020, but things have changed, he said.

"I can't in good faith say let's keep fighting this when it is clear to me we are going to lose," the supervisor said Tuesday.

How many lawsuits did the county face?

Agricultural interests also sued over the general plan but reached a settlement with the county last year. A labor group has also settled.

That left the oil groups: Aera Energy, Western States Petroleum Association, Carbon California, royalty owners and other oil interests. Last summer, a settlement agreement was reached, placing the lawsuits on hold. But the deal was contingent on the changes to trucking and flaring requirements.

New oil and gas setbacks also adopted four years ago remain in place, officials said. The setbacks increased to 1,500 feet between new wells and homes and 2,500 feet between new wells and schools, up significantly from the previous limits.

The settlement only applies to rules for drilling of new wells, not the large number in the county that could be drilled under decades-old permits with few land-use restrictions.

What will happen to the lawsuits?

With the changes made, the oil interests are expected to dismiss their lawsuits with each party paying its ownlitigation costs and attorney fees, according to county officials.

It is unclear how many of those new wells will be proposed in the county, said Jeff Barnes, chief assistant county counsel. None has been requested or approved since 2015, several years before the policies prohibiting trucks took effect. Over the past 30 years, local oil production has dropped, decreasing the likelihood of future applications, he said.

"They just won't be applied very often," he said of the policies.

Any new proposed wells also would have to undergo an environmental review and the county could deny or place conditions on the operator to address potential issues, he said. Those decisions would require public hearings.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Supervisors agree to relax ban on trucking oil in Ventura County