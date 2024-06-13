County Supervisors place moratorium on wind project applications

Jun. 13—The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday placed a three-month moratorium on accepting renewable energy overlay rezoning applications for utility-scale wind installation.

Chairman of the Supervisors Jim Irwin stated he'd requested the proposal of the moratorium for two reasons.

"We have a very hard-working group of individuals that are working very diligently trying to work through our current ordinances that have been in place since 2008 on wind turbines," he said. "And then the second criteria that kind of really pushed me over the edge was, again, not this past weekend, the weekend before and then last week and multiple conversations, that there was another entity, another developer, that is working in the Elwood and north of Grand Mound area researching and meeting with landowners on a potential second wind turbine development."

NextEra Energy Resources' Clinton Wind Project, the initially proposed development, consists of 80 to 90 wind turbines to be placed over 180 square miles in Clinton County from Preston to Goose Lake and south to Welton.

During a Board of Adjustment meeting held in DeWitt in April, Irwin stated it was his understanding that NextEra lease agreements had been made with the landowners of 63 different Clinton County parcels at the time.

It was during that meeting the Supervisors had given their approval for a MET tower within the County. The moratorium enacted on Monday does not include any current and future MET tower applications.

The moratorium does, however, include an end date of Sept. 30 with an option for extension.

The Supervisors consulted Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf during the meeting Monday who stated a moratorium for a three-month period was his recommendation based on best practices.

"It's a discussion period," Wolf said, adding, "My concern is for the companies as well as for the citizens."

An issue could possibly be created for the County, he explained, if changes to the current wind energy ordinance were to impact developers' financial contracts that they have already entered into with landowners.

Supervisor Dan Srp voted against the moratorium, stating he didn't believe it to be necessary.

"I really don't think this accomplishes a whole lot," he said, "because I don't think that any applications were coming and the time for the discussion and decisions that we're being asked to make is available."

Supervisor Erin George voted in favor of the moratorium.

"What I like about this option is that it's respectful to everybody involved," she said. "I would like to be able to say to everybody involved these are the rules we are playing by before either side has consequences."

The Supervisors were given comments from 18 individuals prior to making the decision, including Clinton County resident Jenn Kutsch who said she is currently writing proposed amendments to the County's existing wind ordinance.

"I believe these ordinances to be outdated, inconsiderate, and thoroughly lacking in terms of accountability," she said.

NextEra Senior Project Developer Tim Arnold stated that he felt the ordinance in place is comprehensive and supports the rights of landowners. Though restrictive, he said, the ordinance doesn't create barriers to being able to develop.

Kenny O'Connor, an owner of property north of Charlotte, stated that much of the information found on social media regarding wind turbines is false.

"I have signed, notarized affidavits from people in Wisconsin who lived near wind turbines and suffered," Charlotte resident Michelle Braswell said. "I'm not just finding this stuff on social media. I've called these people. I've talked to them."

Braswell also stated that she had looked at studies on impacts to wildlife referenced by NextEra.

"They say their turbines are expected to kill three birds per megawatt per year," she said. "So, we're talking nine birds, nine fatalities, per turbine. Ninety turbines, 30 years, we're talking about 24,300 birds."

A representative of the Iowa Land & Liberty Coalition stated a moratorium "sends a bad message to both the participating landowners as well as the developers."

County Treasurer Dustin Johnson, speaking as a county resident, said having the conversation about a moratorium was appropriate.

"It gives everybody a little bit of pause. There's a lot of high emotions around this, so it lets those emotions subside. We can focus on facts," he said. "Once the rules are set out, once we finalize our process, everybody's on the same playing field. I think that's an appropriate thing to have happen for negotiations."

The Supervisors' discussion of the County's existing wind energy ordinance is to continue at a later date.