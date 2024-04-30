County, state declares disaster

Apr. 30—Union County Board of Supervisors approved a declaration of disaster Monday following the storms Friday evening that caused property damage including county property. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds included Union in her disaster declaration also on Monday.

The declaration gives the county access to state and federal funding for repairs, provided the county's damage meets all the requirements.

Union County Conservation suffered extensive damage to the lodge at Three Mile Lake. The lodge is a popular venue for wedding receptions and other events. The status of the lodge was still not confirmed Sunday.

"I have called all the lodge reservations through November and told them that we would not be open for business," Union County Conservation Director Doug Jones said Sunday. "I don't know for sure how long it will take, but I didn't want wedding parties in limbo and not know. I erred on the side of caution."

Jones said Monday, of the 26 events scheduled for the lodge through November, a majority of them were wedding receptions. The other events were for government agencies and other entities holding meetings.

"I don't even know if it is totaled or have to be rebuilt," Jones said. "The office and the shop are going to be a total loss. The shop is completely gone; there's nothing there."

In a related issue, Jones said this week bid work will begin for the two, new housekeeping cabins planned for Three Mile Lake. Bids will be for infrastructure, like access road, parking lot and utilities. He does not know how the construction schedule for the new cabins will be influenced knowing the damage from existing facilities at Three Mile. The goal is for the new cabins to be ready in spring 2025.

Supervisors said Monday the trash transfer site east of Creston also sustained damage during the storm but was in operation.

During Monday's meeting, roads superintendent Al Hysell said many road signs were destroyed in the path of the storm. As county crews were removing storm debris from the roads, they were also noting what signs need replaced. Hysell expected the clearing of debris and sign inventory to continue through the week. Hysell said he could tell where the tornadoes had passed over county roads as the gravel was blown off and the tornado left grooves in the roadway. Work this week will also include replacing rock in those areas.

Hysell said as county crews were removing debris from the roads late Friday, he noticed the number of people in certain areas only there to observe. He encourages people to stay away from those areas in the future to allow better traffic flow for county equipment and if any emergency services are needed.

Union County Emergency Management Director Jo Duckworth said Sunday many homes were damaged, but only five were classified as destroyed. "I think we have another four, maybe five with major damage," she said. "I've got another 20 residences impacted." Duckworth's office is collecting all damage reports.

Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Monday for eight additional counties in response to the severe weather. The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and Disaster Case Advocacy Program for the following counties: Clarke, Crawford, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Ringgold, Shelby and Union. A disaster proclamation was previously issued for Pottawattamie County on Friday.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management website at homelandsecurity.iowa.gov/assistance. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Advocacy Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case advocates work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referrals to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Advocacy Program, contact your local community action agency or visit iowacommunityaction.org.

The proclamation also temporarily suspends regulatory provisions of the Iowa Code that pertain to procurement of goods and services, hours of service for disaster repair crews, and various requirements for the transportation of loads related to disaster repairs.

In other Union County news...

Hysell said his crews were finding more trash in county ditches and roads. If evidence proves who left the trash, the county can press charges causing fines to be paid.

The board approved an early payoff of the bond related to the transfer site. The final payment, three years earlier than scheduled, will be June 1.

Outgoing Veterans Affairs Director Kevin Provost's last day will be May 11. His replacement began duties earlier this month.