County sending dollars to Portage, townships after tornado

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners is sending more than half a million dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds to the communities that sustained damage when a tornado tore through earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the commission directed $250,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to Portage, $150,000 to Pavilion Township and $130,000 to Texas Township.

The United Way of South Central Michigan is also getting $275,000 to help with disaster relief. The nonprofit has already launched a fund where people can donate to help those affected by the storm.

How you can donate to those affected by Portage tornado

The EF2 tornado that hit Portage and the surrounding areas was among four tornadoes spawned when a storm system marched through Southwest Michigan on May 7. It ripped apart trees, sheared roofs of houses and flipped mobile homes. There were some injuries, but no one was killed.

At least 60 buildings were destroyed, Kalamazoo County Emergency Management previously said. Teams with members from local, state and federal agencies were assessing the damage around Southwest Michigan as part of the effort to open up access to federal resources.

Teams assess damage after Southwest MI tornadoes

“We understand the profound impact of the recent tornado on the lives of our residents,” Board Chair Tami Rey said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to all those who have endured the trauma and loss caused by these devastating events. The allocation of ARPA funding underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting our community members as they navigate through this challenging time. We stand with them, offering financial assistance, compassion, and solidarity as we work together to rebuild and restore hope in the face of adversity.”

The board added it is looking at options to get aid to those who may not be eligible for support from the United Way.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.