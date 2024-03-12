County says no to wedding venue

Mar. 12—ASOTIN — Asotin County officials voted down a proposed rural wedding venue Monday, saying fire danger, traffic, noise and other concerns raised by neighbors are valid.

George Eckroth-Croft and Jessica Croft, of Lewiston, wanted to use their property at 3949 West Mountain Road near Anatone for multi-purpose events. Commercial use of land in a rural residential zone requires a permit.

Multiple Anatone landowners and fire officials sent letters opposing the idea, said building official Karst Riggers, and the Asotin County Planning Commission recommended denial of the request.

"The comments and letters we received were a resounding no," Riggers said.

According to the feedback, the threat of a wildfire being sparked at an event was one of the primary concerns, along with lack of resources to attack a structure fire. The gravel road leading to the venue is shared with seven other property owners and response times for fire or medical calls would be an issue if there were an emergency.

In addition, the county's noise ordinance would be difficult to enforce in the rural area, Riggers said. Adequate parking on a non-combustible surface would be required, and the road would have to meet the International Fire Code.

Before the unanimous vote, Commissioner Brian Shinn said the recommendation from the planning commission made sense and "seems pretty straightforward."

The couple requesting the permit were not in attendance. At the planning meeting, Eckroth-Croft estimated about 10 weddings a year would take place at the West Mountain Road site, with 100 to 150 guests "at the most."

According to the meeting minutes, the advisory group agreed that the proposed commercial endeavor would "dramatically impact" the rural neighborhood and wasn't a good fit in the residential zone.

The planning commission also recommended a no vote for a proposed container business on the 2300 block of Appleside Boulevard. That conditional-use permit will be discussed at the next commission meeting.

In other county business:

Riggers reminded Asotin County residents that open burning doesn't begin until April 1 in unincorporated areas of the county. Smoke from recent burns at Hells Gate State Park in Idaho caused some confusion, he said.

Controlled burning of yard debris is permitted from April until May 31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Residents should call (509) 243-2002 to verify suitable burning conditions before lighting fires. A complete list of prohibited items to burn is available at the building department on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex in Asotin.

Commissioner Chuck Whitman said the new jail along Sixth Avenue should show significant signs of progress in the near future. Steel structures are on track to be erected next week. "We're getting there," he said.

Under the consent agenda, the commission approved multiple contracts for the coming Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo. The events are held during the last weekend of April at the county fairgrounds in Asotin. Volunteers are always appreciated in the weeks leading up to the fair, officials said.

