County requests federal money for PFAS testing, water treatment

Mar. 5—It may be a shot in the dark, but Santa Fe County leaders hope Congress will fund testing and water treatment for homeowners affected by the toxic chemical compounds known as PFAS.

At a special meeting Tuesday, the County Commission approved nearly a $4.3 million wish list of projects they want the state's congressional delegation — particularly U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández — to direct funding toward for the next fiscal year.

The asks include $1 million for property owners to test private wells and treat the water for perfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

Exposure to elevated levels of the chemical compounds, known as "forever chemicals," harms human and animal health. Santa Fe County found PFAS in five of six wells tested in La Cienega and La Cieneguilla in November. The contamination likely originated from a New Mexico National Guard site at Santa Fe Regional Airport.

The discovery has threatened to upend the lives of some residents of the traditionally agricultural communities south of Santa Fe and left others worried about their health while burdened with the costs of water testing and treatment.

Testing for PFAS starts at $300 per sample; treatment costs vary widely. Technologies exist to remove PFAS either from all water entering a home, known as point-of-entry treatment, or just from drinking and cooking water, known as point-of-use treatment.

County commissioners requested federal funding for both well testing and either form of water treatment at the request of staff from Luján's office, who has voiced preliminary support for the project, said Deputy County Manager Leandro Cordova. A spokesman for Luján did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

If appropriated, the federal funding could flow through a new affordable housing rehabilitation program the county's Community Development Department aims to propose to commissioners by April 30. The program, as currently imagined, would give income-eligible homeowners funding for home improvements, including well water testing and water treatment.

Commissioner Anna Hansen praised the PFAS funding request, noting federal money is not subject to an anti-donation clause, which prohibits the state and local governments from aiding private individuals or entities.

The hiccup: Well testing "maybe needs to be done sooner rather than later" and federal funding "doesn't come quickly," Hansen said. The county is still waiting to receive federal money appropriated for fiscal year 2022.

It is also "highly unlikely" all of the county's requests will get funded, Cordova added.

Congress has not yet released guidelines under which lawmakers can request funding for local projects for fiscal year 2025, but the process will likely look similar to the past three years, which means funding will be competitive, Cordova said.

In fiscal year 2022, Congress allocated $9.1 billion to about 5,000 local projects while in 2023, Congress allocated $15.3 billion for 7,200 local projects, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Of that money, Santa Fe County received allocations of about $1 million in the 2022 fiscal year and $1.2 million for 2023 for public housing roof repairs and re-stuccoing projects.

On Tuesday, County Commissioners also approved the following requests from the congressional delegation:

* $1.2 million to expand harm reduction services at La Sala Center, such as the distribution of Narcan and follow-up services after a drug overdose.

* $1.1 million for electrical upgrades at the county's three public housing sites.

* $520,000 for upgrades that would allow the county to use the digitally-based statewide emergency communication system.

* $420,000 to install solar at the county's Public Works Complex south of Santa Fe.