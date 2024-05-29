County recovery effort in full swing

May 29—Bob Anderson said he has worked a lot of disasters in his 38 years as a rural firefighter including major regional tornadoes in Moore, Oologah, Catoosa and — up until now the worst — Joplin, Missouri. He ranks the May 25 "double-twister" that spun its way across Rogers County from Skiatook Lake east to the Arkansas State Line as number seven on his list of severity.

The Fire Chief of Tri-District Fire Department said none has had "a bigger impact for me because I know so many of the people."

Volunteer firefighters at Tri-District joined by Chelsea and Foyil firefighters responded to the hardest hit rural areas, between 4200 and 4230 county roads. Responding were firefighters from Tri-District along with Chelsea and Foyil.

He said overall nearly 70 homes have been declared "not liveable" to date and another 40 recreational vehicles were rolled and tumbled about at the Will Rogers Downs Cherokee Casino.

Eight people were extricated at the casino. Volunteers, including people he did not know, spent nearly 40 minutes getting one man free. He had a couple of scratches, Anderson said.

The devastation reports by Anderson have been confirmed by District 1 County Commissioner Dan DeLozier, as released by County Public Information Officer Diana Dickinson. In addition to damage reports inside Claremore, rural residents east and northeast of the city limits were impacted from State Highway 20 and as far north as East/West 420 Road to the county line and beyond.

"Volunteers were the best thing I had Saturday night," Anderson said. He said Chelsea and Foyil firefighters were among those responding early to the KOA Campgrounds and to the site of a man who had been "thrown clear out of the house." Broken Arrow Fire Department sent an ambulance to us and "the boys stayed with him for over an hour," Anderson said.

The latest report Anderson had was that the man remained hospitalized.

Another example of volunteer efforts making a difference in the county's disaster response is owner of C. Rash Construction Zack Rash. Rash owns a business located on the south side and has cobbled together a volunteer tree and debris clearing team, some from out-of-state, who, as of Monday night, had assisted 22 families in the area and "doing it for nothing," Anderson said.

City and county officials held a joint press briefing Tuesday.

Dickinson said Commissioner DeLozier, in whose district some of the most serious damage occurred, reported the recovery effort is already well underway with homeowners cutting their own fallen trees, using volunteers or hiring others to get it done.

County work crews are concentrating their efforts on opening up roadways where trees and roadside brush block traffic to and from the hard hit area and working with utility companies who are dealing with downed power lines some on the roadways and others presenting hazards.

Dickinson said a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew remains in place not only within the city limits but also in the hard hit areas between 4170 (Lake Road) and 4230 (Sinors) due to theft, security threats and scammers who pose threats to homeowners' safety and security.

In a statement issued by Dickinson, DeLozier said, "One of the big problems is preying on elder folks. They are charging 10 times the amount to take a tree down. Those people should be ran out of town."

Dickinson, who has worked to bring Red Cross services into the rural areas, said some affected residents have said there is increased need for law enforcement presence due to the tornado. She has spoken to residents who have "expressed feeling unsafe with the increase in sightseers, those taking pictures, even on private property."

Rogers County Sheriff deputies and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are extending night time looting patrols with frequent drive throughs in the hardest hit rural areas, particularly the areas between 4200 and 4210 roads.

While county crews work throughout that area, they are paying attention as well.

The county is expanding its tree and debris removal to the residential streets in rural additions, Dickinson said. Residents are reminded to not stack debris in the roadway where it could block traffic and "definitely not on top of gas or water meters for safety reasons."

Residents are reminded the county cannot enter private property to remove debris.

Pick up crews started working at 4170 Road and are moving eastward in the areas north of Highway 20. City Electric and Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative crews and Oklahoma Natural Gas crews will also be in the area resetting utility poles and moving the effort forward to restore electricity and gas services.

Involved with the Rogers County and city of Claremore emergency response discussions are county commissioners, city officials, Oklahoma Emergency Management, Red Cross, Cherokee Nation, Claremore Electric, Verdigris Valley, GRDA, Oklahoma Natural Gas, Pafford EMS, Rogers County Sheriff, Claremore Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Claremore Fire Department, Tulsa Police Departments Incident Management Team (providing logistics), State Sen. Ally Seifried and Rep. Mark Lepak, Second Congressional District.

Dickinson said Sunday commissioners held the first emergency board meeting as a result of the tornado. She said DeLozier has emphasized his "main priority is to clear roads for safe travels for all as we get through this together."