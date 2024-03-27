County park plan taking shape

Mar. 27—ANDERSON — With approximately $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds available, Madison County has started the process of developing a countywide park system.

Recently, five local residents were appointed to serve on the Park and Recreation Board and will play an instrumental role in developing a park plan.

The American Rescue Plan funds have to be earmarked for projects by the end of the year and the funds spent by the end of 2026.

Surveyor Tom Shepherd appointed Rob Wolfgang to a one-year term.

He joined Nancy Anderson and Tom Bannon who were appointed by the Madison County Council.

Anderson was named to a two-year term and Bannon to a four-year term.

The Madison County commissioners named Rachel Christenson and Ben Orcutt as members of the Park Board.

Christensen will serve a four-year term and Orcutt a two-year term.

Bastin said the county will also create an advisory committee to make recommendations for the development of a park system.

Last year the Madison County Commissioners approved a contract with an Indianapolis firm to begin development of a parks plan for the county.

Bastin said the creation of a County Board Park is part of a three-phase plan to expand recreational opportunities in the county, the first phase being an inventory of current facilities.

"We received public input and there was a high level of support for more recreational facilities in the county," Bastin said.

A goal is to create a trail system to connect the existing facilities in the county.

"As we improve roads in the county we can add a trail component," Bastin said.

The second phase will be a conceptual development plan to include details on connecting trails.

Bastin said the final phase will involve the development of an action plan that has to be approved by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to allow for the applying for state funds.

The county submitted the draft master plan to the state in November and will submit the final plan by April 15 in an effort to secure state funding.

Bastin said the county is looking at land use and points of interest that could be transformed into parks owned by Madison County.

"We can work with surrounding counties along the White River Corridor and the use of abandoned rail lines for a trail system," Bastin said.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter

@KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.