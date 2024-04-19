County OKs resolutions for funding capital purchases, courthouse renovations

Apr. 18—The Cumberland County Commission unanimously approved two resolutions Monday night that authorizes the county to use funds from debt service and a grant from the state for capital fund spending and courthouse repairs and renovations.

The first resolution authorizes the issuance of interest-bearing general obligation capital outlay notes of Cumberland County. The resolution is required in order to allow the county to use debt service fund balance funds in the amount of $1.7 million for capital items.

Items included were for the initial set up of the new Cumberland County Building Codes Department, emergency communications equipment, three ambulance remounts for EMS, a new bucket truck for county maintenance, five new patrol cars for the sheriff's office, one used tanker and a new support unit for the Cumberland County Fire Department. Also included were several maintenance items and a new freezer at the county jail.

The expenses were previously approved in the county's 2023-'24 budget, but the resolution is required in order to access the funds for use. The resolution was approved unanimously.

The second resolution was to access funds for Cumberland County Courthouse construction and renovation work. Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and state Sen. Paul Bailey awarded Cumberland County a $2 million grant to help with the repairs and renovation to the courthouse. The resolution moves the funds into the courthouse maintenance fund budget so they can be used toward the project. The resolution was unanimously approved 17-0.

Dewey Walker, 1st District commissioner, did not attend the meeting.