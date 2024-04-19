County OHCE clubs to host plant swap

Apr. 19—If you have a green thumb, the Stephens County Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) clubs have the perfect event for you.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 20, county OHCE groups will host and sponsor a plant swap. The event will take place in the Heritage Room of the Stephens County fairgrounds.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Those attending are encouraged to bring at least one of the following, pest-free and tagged: a plant, a cutting that has rooted, a bulb, a rhizome, a tuber, a seed (may be saved or unused), a bush or a tree.

According to OHCE, plants may be houseplants or outdoors, "as long you would like to share them."

"The purpose is to share our extras and nourish a love of plants," states information from OHCE.

For more information, contact 580-255-3460.