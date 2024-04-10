County officials to gauge voter support for a bond measure to create affordable housing

Ventura County officials this week took a step toward asking voters to consider a special tax to create more affordable housing.

Supervisors Vianey Lopez and Matt LaVere proposed hiring an Oakland polling firm to survey residents to see what they think about a local housing bond. The county's lack of affordable housing has reached a crisis level, LaVere said Tuesday.

“I think both of us agree that we're in a crisis moment right now in Ventura County when it comes to affordable housing,” he said. “We're interested in taking this step to see if the community agrees with us.”

The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to hire EMC Research to conduct the poll at a cost of up to $75,000. Results are expected to return to the board in May.

What would a ballot measure seek?

Details of a potential bond measure, including the type of tax or costs, are not yet clear. They are expected after the polling and if the board decides to move forward. Initial plans suggested a parcel tax, officials said.

The poll is expected to survey the community to understand potential voter support for a bond and priorities for how to use proceeds such as supporting first-time homebuyers or addressing homelessness.

Local officials have received federal and state funds for affordable housing in recent years. But state grants are becoming increasingly competitive and could face cuts given California's budget deficit, officials said.

Meanwhile, the county recently became the least affordable metropolitan area in the United States for homebuyers, according to data from the National Association of Realtors included in a recent report from the Center for Economic Research and Forecasting at the California Lutheran University.

What is the next step?

Representatives from the Ventura County Housing Coalition urged supervisors to move forward to address the need for housing. A local funding source could leverage other available money, they said.

Ryan Grau with the Ventura County Taxpayers Association spoke against the move Tuesday, saying the proposal lacked specifics and costs. It appears the survey will ask taxpayers how much they are willing to pay, he said. If the board decides to move forward, he asked supervisors to base any measure on estimates of how much is needed and not how much people are willing to pay.

Supervisor Janice Parvin supported a survey but said she had concerns about the timing for a bond measure given the rising costs already facing residents from groceries to home insurance. LaVere called those valid concerns and one of the reasons for the poll to ask residents what they think.

Survey results are expected to be presented to the board in May, Lopez said Tuesday. If the board decides to move forward, supervisors then would be asked to consider details of the bond measure no later than June 18. The timing would allow the county to meet the deadline to place a measure on the November ballot, Lopez said.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Supervisors OK poll to gauge voter support for a housing bond measure