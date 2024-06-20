A county official in Georgia indicted in fraud scheme to cover her personal expenses

Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard has been indicted on 11 counts of theft by taking and 34 counts of false statements and writings.

Woodard is accused of unlawfully obtaining funds from Hall County and the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia to cover personal and other expenses unrelated to her official duties. She also allegedly was reimbursed for travel expenditures that either she had previously submitted or that she never actually incurred.

“Those elected to uphold the law must operate honestly, ethically, and transparently,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said Tuesday. “Anything less undermines our system.”

“As a public official, Hall County citizens trusted Solicitor Stephanie Woodard with their community’s interests,” added Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. “This indictment indicates that no one is above the law and must be held accountable for their actions.”

The offenses alleged in the indictment took place between July 2018 and September 2022. The attorney general’s Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit presented the evidence to a Hall County grand jury last week, leading to the indictment.

The value of the alleged theft was not stated in the press release.