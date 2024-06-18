County moving forward with ARP plan

Jun. 18—ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners have approved a plan for the distribution of the remaining $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

As required by the federal government, local taxing units have until the end of 2024 to designate how the funds will be spent and be finished with any projects by the end of 2025.

Jessica Bastin, Madison County Engineer, who is coordinating the effort, said Tuesday the plan is to present proposals to both the Commissioners and Madison County Council in August.

She said the county has $10 million set aside as unrestricted funds which could be utilized on the new jail project.

Bastin said the three studies funded by the county with American Rescue Plan money are almost completed.

A public hearing on the thoroughfare plan could take place in July, she said

"That will help establish a baseline for transportation systems in the future," Bastin said.

The water and wastewater studies are moving forward, she said, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has approved the master plan for the county's park department.

"We want to update the 2022 allocation plan," Bastin said.

Commissioner John Richwine said the county wants everything to be completed by 2025.

In the past, county officials approved $2.5 million in ARP funds for hazardous pay for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county approved $727,943 for walkie talkie radios for all correctional officers.

The Madison County prosecutor's office $672,750 request to modernize the city court systems in Anderson and Elwood in handling misdemeanor cases and infractions also got approval.

The money would hire a prosecutor and legal secretary for three years to eliminate a backlog of cases in the two city courts.

The Prosecutor's office was also awarded $112,560 to digitize court records, and the Public Defender's office received $225,000 for a public defender to work for three years in Madison Superior Court 2 to handle a backlog of Children in Need of Services cases.

