County moves toward curbside recycling

Clatsop County commissioners will soon vote on two franchise agreements that could bring curbside recycling to unincorporated areas of the county for the first time.

Earlier this year, the county received proposals from Waste Management and Recology Western Oregon — two waste collection companies that provide trash pickup services in unincorporated areas of the county. Under the proposed agreements, new recycling fees would be embedded into existing garbage collection rates.

Curbside recycling

The Board of Commissioners has extended the public comment period on the agreements and plans to cast a vote on May 22.

While the added recycling services will increase monthly rates for residents, Assistant County Manager Monica Steele said she anticipates many residents being able to lessen the financial impact by reducing the frequency of garbage pickups.

“If somebody is currently receiving a weekly garbage service, it is highly likely that because they are now putting a lot of garbage that previously was going into the garbage can … into the recycling can, they can reduce their garbage service to every other week or a monthly basis,” Steele said at a Board of Commissioners meeting this month.

In 2022, commissioners adopted an ordinance requiring franchise agreements between waste collectors and the county. In January, commissioners amended the ordinance, allowing for the designation of rural residential and suburban rural zones for curbside recycling pickup. Suburban zones are generally more densely populated and closer to incorporated areas.

Under the proposed franchise agreements, Recology’s weekly 32-gallon cart service rates would increase by $9.87 per month for rural zones and by $8.45 per month for suburban zones. Waste Management, which operates in the eastern portion of the county, would increase weekly 35-gallon cart rates by $11.52.

Although curbside recycling is the main driver for the increased rates, Steele said a portion is due to inflationary costs that would occur regardless of whether recycling is added. If residents switched to every-other-week trash pickup services, they could see a significantly lower monthly rate increase, or even a decrease depending on their location. Recycling pickup would always occur every other week.

Curbside recycling will be required for unincorporated county residents. Chris Carey, general manager for Recology’s northern Oregon operations, said including the service with regular garbage pickup rates helps keep costs down.

“In order for us to get you the most affordable price for recycling, we've got to spread it across as many homes as possible,” Carey said at a county commission meeting this month. “So we made an inclusive payment service for that reason.”

Rates wouldn’t go up immediately, though. Steele said no changes can be implemented until after July 1 if the franchise agreements are approved. Even then, she anticipates a gradual ramp-up in services.

“In conversations with Recology, it will be a slow rollout as well, because they will have to order equipment, which includes trucks, which are on a delay,” she said. “There are some parts of the county, more than likely the more suburban areas that are already close to the routes that are being served within the cities, that would be able to start implementation sooner after the July 1 date. But there is still a period … before this actually will be implemented.”

According to the proposed franchise agreements, Waste Management anticipates rolling out its program in three to six months, while Recology estimates it will take six to 18 months. Residents won’t be charged the new rate until they start receiving curbside recycling services.

“This isn't going to just be something that once the board does or does not approve is over with,” Steele said. “It's going to be an education campaign to help people understand what they can and can't throw away or recycle.”