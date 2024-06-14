County, local, and school observances for Juneteenth 2024

County and municipal governments and schools around South Jersey generally are closing to observe the state and federal holiday of Juneteenth, but the closings are not universal.

Closings also will occur across a range of days, not only on the historical date of June 19. In addition, the holiday comes after many schools have completed their regular academic years.

Below are lists of announced observances in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Cumberland counties.

This Day: Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, the date that Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and publicly announced that all enslaved people were free. It was two and a half years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth was named an official federal holiday.

BURLINGTON COUNTY

County government observance: June 21.

Municipal government observances:

June 19: Beverly, Bordentown, Cinnaminson, Medford, Medford Lakes, Moorestown, New Hanover, Riverside, Pemberton Borough, Southampton.

June 21: Bass River, Chesterfield, Delanco, Delran, Edgewater Park, Evesham, Florence, Mansfield, Palmyra, Riverton, Tabernacle, Westampton.

June 24: Mount Laurel, Lumberton.

Public and private school observances:

June 19: Evesham, Gloucester City, Lumberton, Maple Shade, Moorestown Friends School, Mount Laurel, New Hanover, Shamong, Southampton, Westfield Friends School.

June 21: Beverly, Bordentown Regional, Burlington County Institute of Technology, Delanco, Eastampton, Edgewater Park, Greater Egg Harbor Regional High, Medford, Mount Holly, Pemberton Township, Riverside, Riverton, Springfield, Westampton, Willingboro.

CAMDEN COUNTY

County government observance: June 21.

Municipal government observances:

June 17: Brooklawn.

June 19: Bellmawr, Cherry Hill, Clementon, Gloucester City, Gloucester Township, Laurel Springs, Lawnside, Lindenwold, Magnolia, Merchantville, Pine Hill, Somerdale, Voorhees, Winslow, Woodlynne.

June 21: Audubon Park, Barrington, Berlin Borough, Camden, Haddon Heights, Runnemede, Voorhees, Mount Ephraim, Waterford.

Public and private school observances:

June 19: Audubon, Barrington, Bellmawr, Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, Camden, Clementon, Haddonfield Friends School, Magnolia, Voorhees, Winslow, Woodlynne.

June 20: Pine Hill.

June 21: Berlin Township, Berlin Borough, Camden County Technical Schools, Cherry Hill, Haddonfield, Haddon Heights, Lindenwold, Merchantville, Runnemede.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

County government observance: June 21.

Municipal government observances:

June 14: Pitman.

June 19: Clayton, Deptford, Franklin, Mantua, Monroe, Newfield, Washington, West Deptford, Westville, Woodbury.

June 21: Glassboro (with limited office service/mail), Greenwich, Harrison, Logan, National Park (trash delayed from 19th to 20th), Paulsboro.

Public and private school observances:

June 17: Clayton.

June 19: Deptford, East Greenwich, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Kingsway Regional, Logan, Monroe, Swedesboro-Woolwich.

June 20: West Deptford.

June 21: Glassboro, Mantua, Paulsboro, Pitman, South Harrison, Washington.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

County government observance: June 21.

Municipal government observances:

June 19: Downe (convenience center open), Fairfield, Hopewell.

June 21: Bridgeton, Commercial, Deerfield, Maurice River Township, Millville, Upper Deerfield, Vineland.

June 24: Lawrence.

Public and private school observances:

June 19: Downe.

June 20: Hopewell (Twp.) Crest.

June 21: Bridgeton Public Charter, Compass Academy Charter School, Cumberland County Technical Education Center, Cumberland Regional High, Deerfield, Fairfield, Greenwich-Stow Creek Partnership Schools, Lawrence, Millville Public Charter School, Millville, Vineland, Vineland Public Charter.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: June 19 just one date picked to mark 'Juneteenth' holiday