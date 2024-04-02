Has your county issued a severe weather alert for Tuesday? How to check

Counties in the Greater Cincinnati Area are issuing alerts about the potential development of severe weather including possible tornadoes on Tuesday.

All counties in Northern Kentucky, Southwest Ohio and Southeast Indiana are under a moderate, level 4 out of 5, risk of severe weather, according to the National Weather Service. There is also a tornado watch for most of the Greater Cincinnati area.

There is a flood watch for the region and a flood warning for certain areas. High winds and large hail are also expected. The storms will be capable of producing strong tornadoes, with the greatest threat in the afternoon, the service said.

Here is where to look for updates from your county's emergency management agency about severe weather in your area.

Hamilton County, Ohio

Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency is issuing alerts directly to residents' phones and on X. The agency encourages residents to have multiple ways of receiving alerts and warnings. Alert Hamilton County (Alert HC) is a mass notification system residents can sign up for to receive updates about severe weather and other emergencies. You can receive these alerts via text, email or voice call.

Severe weather is likely today. Sign up for emergency notifications for Hamilton County at https://t.co/GH8Ao0fZe3 and stay weather aware. Review how to stay safe in severe storms - including tornadoes - at https://t.co/zvsWzdtsxu. https://t.co/cGEXpJmhnL — Hamilton County EMA (@HCEMA) April 2, 2024

Clermont County, Ohio

A spokesperson for the Clermont County Emergency Management Agency said that the agency did not have the capabilities to alert residents about severe weather. She advised residents to monitor the National Weather Service for real-time updates.

Warren County, Ohio

Warren County Emergency Management Agency posts alerts and preparedness tips regarding severe weather on both its X and Facebook pages. The agency has sent alerts Tuesday via email to county-wide partners, including but not limited to public works, schools, police and fire departments, elected officials and hospitals, according to a spokesperson.

Today's storms are forecasted to hit the area between 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Meaning evening commutes may be impacted. If a tornado occurs while driving, the best option is to get to nearby building, or exit the vehicle and find a low lying area. pic.twitter.com/HSijgMMzej — Warren County EMA (@WCEMAOhio) April 2, 2024

Butler County, Ohio

Butler County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook standard weather briefs outlining the potential for severe weather. An emergency alert system for weather is not available to residents from the agency. A spokesperson recommended residents listen to an NOAA-approved weather radio or check news apps and weather apps for real-time information.

Kenton County, Kentucky

Kenton County Homeland Security & Emergency Management is posting information about the weather on the Kenton County government's Facebook page. The agency recommends residents sign up for emergency alert messages from Kenton County officers through CodeRED. The agency advises residents to enroll their contact information, including cell phone numbers, text and email addresses. You can find more information and enroll here.

Boone County, Kentucky

Boone County Emergency Management is warning residents about the weather on its Facebook page. According to its website, the agency also uses other several notification components to notify citizens of emergencies. These notification systems include NOAA Weather Radio, CodeRed Weather Warning, CodeRed Mass Notification System, outdoor warning sirens and the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS). You can read more about these notification systems here.

The Enquirer reached out to the agency for any additional information, but they have not yet responded.

Campbell County, Kentucky

The Campbell County Office of Emergency Management is posting weather notices on its X and Facebook pages. The office also recommends residents sign up for the county's emergency notification system, Smart911 from Rave Mobile Safety.

Dearborn County, Indiana

The Dearborn County Emergency Management Agency is posting weather alerts and information about potential severe weather on its Facebook page. According to one post, residents can sign up for weather alerts here.

The Enquirer reached out to the agency for any additional information, but they have not yet responded.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Severe weather alerts from each county in the Greater Cincinnati Area