County investigates fire in car lot off Beeline Highway; 20 to 30 vehicles sustain damage

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue fought a fire in a car lot off the Beeline Highway west of Jupiter on Thursday, May 2, 2024. No injuries were reported.

JUPITER FARMS — Between 20 to 30 cars caught fire early Thursday at a lot off the Beeline Highway west of Jupiter, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue reported.

An investigator from the agency's Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire, which damaged no structures. No injuries were reported, Fire Rescue said.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. in a lot for damaged and totaled cars on the 14000 block of Corporate Road, first in one car and then quickly spreading to the other vehicles.

It took about 45 minutes to put out the flames, Fire Rescue said.

