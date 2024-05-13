County hosts ceremony for Unaccompanied Veteran Burials Program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County’s Veteran Services will be hosting an unveiling ceremony for a glass case dedicated for the Unaccompanied Veteran Burials Program.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at the County Commissioners Courtroom, at 500 East San Antonio Ave.

According to the news release by the county, the Unaccompanied Veterans Program is established for eligible veterans with no-known next-of-kin or those who are unable to attend, to ensure standard internment procedures with military honors at Texas State Veterans Cemeteries.

