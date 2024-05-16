County hosting 2 free community cleanup events

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Public Works will be hosting two free community clean-up events in Fabens and Hueco Tanks.

The events will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18 at Fabens, 199 Citizen Transfer Station Rd, and Hueco Tanks Intersection, 6898 Pony Express.

According to a news release by the county, the following waste will be accepted at the event:

Tires Each resident may bring up to 5 tires, a maximum collection of 1,500 tires at the event. Accepted tires must be 17 inches or smaller to be collected. Tires from retailers, semi-trucks, equipment-trucks or tires with rims will not be accepted.

Bulk trash and electronic waste Residents may bring one pick-up truck load of bulk trash including furniture, chairs, carpets, etc. Accepted electronics include computers, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players. CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.



For any questions, please contact the El Paso County Public Works Office at (915) 273-3330.

