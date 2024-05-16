County hosting 2 free community cleanup events

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Public Works will be hosting two free community clean-up events in Fabens and Hueco Tanks.

The events will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18 at Fabens, 199 Citizen Transfer Station Rd, and Hueco Tanks Intersection, 6898 Pony Express.

According to a news release by the county, the following waste will be accepted at the event:

  • Tires

    • Each resident may bring up to 5 tires, a maximum collection of 1,500 tires at the event.

    • Accepted tires must be 17 inches or smaller to be collected.

    • Tires from retailers, semi-trucks, equipment-trucks or tires with rims will not be accepted.

  • Bulk trash and electronic waste

    • Residents may bring one pick-up truck load of bulk trash including furniture, chairs, carpets, etc.

    • Accepted electronics include computers, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players.

    • CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted.

For any questions, please contact the El Paso County Public Works Office at (915) 273-3330.

