County to honor Historical Commission

Jun. 9—Members of the Johnson County Historical Commission will be honored during Monday's meeting of the Johnson County Commissioners Court.

The Texas Historical Commission recently awarded its Distinguished Service Award to the JCHC, an award the commission has won three years running.

JCHC members, among other activities, oversee operation of the Johnson County Courthouse Museum, which preserves the history of Johnson County and cities within the county. They also oversee educational and preservation projects connected to historic sites and events throughout the county as well as the placement of historic plaques.

The Johnson County Commissioners Court will meet at 9 a.m. in Room 201 of the Johnson County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St. in Cleburne.

Commissioners will also receive an update on county construction projects from County Facilities Management Director Joshua Green.

Another agenda item involves commissioner's decision on whether or not to apply for a grant to help combat catalytic converter theft.

Commissioners will consider granting an exemption to county bidding requirements in connection with concrete headwalls for culverts and for paving of Old Foamy Road. Inclement weather has several times delayed ongoing upgrade and repair work of the county road.

Commissioners, during the workshop portion of the meeting, will discuss how best to use the county's remaining American Rescue Plan funds. ARPA funds are federal funds distributed to counties and other governmental agencies to mitigate and/or cover losses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the workshop, commissioners also plan to discuss a proposal to apply for a grant through the North Central Texas Council of Governments that would be used to hold a regional tire collection event. A similar event held last year proved beneficial toward combatting the ongoing problem of tires discarded throughout the county.