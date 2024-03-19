County hears from public on budget

Mar. 19—HIGH POINT — Guilford County taxpayers from the High Point area focused on homelessness and affordable housing as the board of commissioners heard from their constituents on the upcoming county budget during a town hall Monday night.

The forum drew more than 60 people who asked questions and made recommendations to four commissioners and top county staff.

"How should we spend your $840 million to $850 million? That's what tonight is all about," Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston said. "We wanted to come to you."

The budget town hall took place at the Sylvia Mendez Newcomers School Media Center next to High Point Central High School. The session provided residents with the chance to express opinions and suggest priorities for the upcoming 2024-25 fiscal year budget.

Speakers asked the commissioners about how the county can address evictions that lead to greater homelessness. Alston mentioned the idea of seeking state legislation to limit the ability of landlords to gouge renters, such as doubling monthly rent from $500 to $1,000.

"There's nothing we can do about it now," Alston said.

County staff said that Guilford County is collaborating with the community housing center at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro to prevent evictions through mediation efforts with landlords and intervention through the court system.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners started the budget town halls last year to reach out in communities to get input from constituents on spending priorities. The current fiscal year county budget totals $840 million, and commissioners must approve a balanced budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year by July 1.

Representatives of county agencies had tables with literature along the hallway leading to the large room where the budget town hall was held. The first part of the gathering was a community resource fair to spotlight the wide variety of work performed by county agencies.

The High Point budget input session was the final one. The other two budget town halls were held in Greensboro at separate locations last week.

