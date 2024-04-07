County’s fatal overdose rate drops nearly 22%; public health programs contribute

Washington County’s fatal overdoses dropped nearly 22% in one year’s time based on recent data shared from the state of Maryland — something to celebrate, according to the Washington County Health Department.

“Obviously a cautious celebration, but one nonetheless, since we’ve focused so many efforts on ending overdoses and working closely to help those with substance use disorders here in our area,” said Vicki Sterling, director of behavioral health services for the health department.

The data reflects the change from the month of November 2022 to the month of November 2023. The Maryland Overdose Data Dashboard can be found online at https://stopoverdose.maryland.gov/dashboard.

Fatal overdose data are provided by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Vital Statistics Administration (VSA) of the Maryland Department of Health (MDH).

Efforts include three additional crisis stabilization beds

Chief among the local efforts that the Washington County Health Department has been a part of was bringing in nearly $465,000 in grant funding from SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) to cover the cost to add three additional crisis stabilization beds to Meritus Medical Center.

“Those federal dollars allowed us to partner with our local health system and provide this desperately needed service, for an extremely vulnerable population,” said Sterling.

The crisis beds allow overdose patients to stay as long as 48 hours while they start receiving medically assisted treatment.

In the safe space of a hospital bed, a staff member can help them locate and schedule longer-term outpatient services for the assistance they need and provide a “warm handoff” to peer support personnel.

Meeting people right where they are

State overdose response funding coming through the health department since 2020 has been utilized to provide peer support team members at not just that organization, but at both the hospital in the emergency department and crisis center and for Sheppard Pratt’s mobile crisis team — $583,000 of monetary support.

Harm reduction efforts have been an ongoing part of the behavioral health services division of the health department for many years. Team members are often out in the community — everywhere from church parking lots to corners in the towns and Hagerstown city where the unhoused population can be found.

The goal is to meet people right where they are — whether in need of a cold drink or something to eat or providing safe sex resources or safer medication disposal kits.

“All of this increases a person’s chances for successful recovery,” said Sterling.

Narcan vending machines offer new venue for help

The health department’s newest investment of $20,000 from the “Overdose Data-to-Action” grant through MDH has allowed for the placement of three vending machines offering free doses of naloxone (Narcan) — the life-saving medication for opioid overdose reversal — alongside other public health and wellness resources.

The machines are outside of the entrance to the behavioral health services offices at 925 N. Burhans Blvd., inside of the emergency department at Meritus Health Hospital and inside of Washington County Free Library Alice Virginia & David W. Fletcher (Main) Branch at 100 S. Potomac St.

“These locations are key to having Narcan and the other products available in the vending machines right where someone may have the greatest need — when leaving the hospital or coming to the health department for harm reduction services,” said Sterling. “When resources like this are readily available, we are empowering individuals with what they need, right where they are and fostering a community that is prepared and resilient.”

The machines are currently being brought online so that data can be collected on the products that are being utilized the most. The health department will keep the vending machines stocked with doses of Narcan, safe disposal kits for medications, hygiene kits, gun locks and medication safe storage devices.

There is no cost for the supplies, as items are available when someone enters their gender and birth year.

Usage instructions are included with each item selected.

“We will see which items are used most often and will budget and stock appropriately,” said Sterling.

Washington County has made significant strides in increasing access to Naloxone through extensive community education and training initiatives. In 2023 alone, 18,000 doses of Naloxone were successfully distributed and more than 1,600 individuals were trained in administering the medication effectively.

“This comprehensive approach underscores Washington County's commitment to combating opioid overdoses and saving lives in the community,” said Sterling.

