County fairs getting financial boost from the state

JEFFERSON — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and state officials this week announced $10 million in grants to support Ohio's 94 fairs.

The funding was awarded as part of Ohio's County and Independent Fair Grant Program, which was established to support county and independent agricultural societies with money to make improvements, including electrical and sanitation systems, machinery, equipment and accommodations for the disabled.

Almost every county fair is getting nearly $107,000, including the Ashtabula County Fair, which kicks off six days of entertainment on Aug. 6. In addition to carnival rides, fair food, games, contests and animal shows, the fair will feature two demolition derbies, half-car races, a rodeo and a youth parade.

"Investing in Ohio's county and independent fairs means investing in some of Ohio's most beloved traditions," DeWine said in a prepared statement.

"These improvements will ensure that our fairgrounds remain safe and accessible for everyone."

Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he's very pleased to see the success in receiving this grant for the fair board.

"It will help make needed improvements at the grounds that will serve the public well for years to come," he said.

The grants will support a variety of projects at the fairgrounds in Jefferson, including repairing or replacing dilapidated barns, improved restroom facilities, parking and camping sites and improved pathways. Several on-going projects include electrical upgrades, lighting improvements, and additional directional and traffic signage.

All 94 county and independent fairs applied and received funding that was made possible with support from the Ohio General Assembly in House Bill 33, which specifies money should be distributed evenly among all eligible grant applicants.

The program is administered by the Ohio Department of Development.

A complete list of Ohio's fairs is available on the Department of Agriculture's website.