County fair board will put $100,000 from state toward funding to rebuild restrooms

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Agricultural Society was recently awarded $106,831 as part of Ohio's County and Independent Fair Grant program. The program was established to support county and independent agricultural societies with improvements that directly impacted Ohio fairgrounds, according to a news release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

The Muskingum County Fairgrounds board of directors will use its funding toward a $400,000 rebuild and upgrade to the restrooms located behind the back gates.

“We need a few more funds than what we received from the ODD (Ohio Department of Development) to eventually re-do the whole thing,” said board secretary Doug Guinsler of the one of four restroom areas at the fairgrounds that services approximately 30,000 paid entries through the gate every year. “It’s very old — antiquated.”

He said the timeline for rebuilding the restroom isn’t clear. The remaining money must be secured first, but, he said, it will not be completed before this year’s 178th Muskingum County Fair Aug. 11-17.

“We have some feelers out for funding,” said Guinsler. “We’ll eventually get it done. Good things take time.”

In the interim, Guinsler said the board is ecstatic for the funds.

“We’re very grateful for the support that we’re receiving from the House (Adam Holmes) and the Senate (Al Landis),” said Guinsler. “One of the biggest things with our Ohio fairs is infrastructure. I don’t think any of us are ever done with electrical updates at any fair. Especially down in southeastern Ohio; we struggle a lot.”

The $10 million pot of money administered by the Ohio Department of Development was evenly distributed to every county agricultural society in Ohio. All 94 county and independent fairs applied and received funding that was made possible with support from the 135th Ohio General Assembly in House Bill 33. All applicants were awarded up to $106,831.54, with two fairs requesting a lower amount.

Grants will support a variety of projects, including new grandstands, repairing or replacing dilapidated buildings, new or improved restroom facilities, parking and camping sites, and ADA accessibility improvements like ramp additions and improved pathways. Several projects include electrical upgrades, lighting improvements, and additional directional and traffic signage.

A tradition

“Our local fairs are truly a place of agricultural tradition and celebration,” said Brian Baldridge, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. “People from communities everywhere come to visit and learn about agriculture because of the quality of programming at our fairs. These dollars will continue to uplift and improve each and every fairground across the state.”

Muskingum Fair Board President Gail Deitrick couldn’t agree more.

“The fair is very much traditional. There are families that will meet up at the fair and that’s what they do every year; they look forward to it,” said Deitrick, whose own family has shown cattle at the fair for four generations. “Our fair is 178 years strong — we must be doing something right.”

Guinsler said a survey done a few years ago showed that the number one thing people came for was friends and family — not the rides, not the food, not the entertainment.

“This is one of the last great traditions left in America,” said Guinsler, who noted more than 1,200 kids are involved in the junior fair which includes 4-H, FFA, and the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. “We strive to be educational and entertaining. That’s what we try to do every year here.”

For 2024, the fair will feature entertainers Cooper Alan and Thomas Mac, as well as the truck and tractor pull, demolition derby, and bull riding.

“The firefighter show is returning as well,” said Deitrick. “We’re also doing a Bengal tiger side show.”

The fair will also showcase other youth projects outside of animals including photography, cake decorating, gardening, and more.

“The fair is truly a gathering for youth and family,” said Deitrick. “But most importantly it’s a place for our community to gather as well.”

For more information on the fair or to purchase tickets visit muskingumcofair.com.

