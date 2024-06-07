County expands work development program for underserved youth

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego County leaders launched a newly expanded program on Thursday aimed at offering workforce development opportunities to historically underserved communities across the region.

The “Youth Empowerment Workforce Initiative,” spearheaded by Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas, seeks to connect students and other young people with career pathways early on to help them see the kinds of opportunities that are out there and how to access them.

It will mark an expansion to an existing workforce training program at Junior Achievement of San Diego County, a local nonprofit that hosts K-12 programs tied to financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness.

“The Youth Empowerment Workforce Initiative is dedicated to providing students from historically underinvested communities with access to career paths,” Vargas said in a statement. “This is essential in equipping our youth with real-world skills and opportunities, paving the way for a brighter, more equitable future.”

According to Vargas’ office, the program will specifically offer underserved youth activities, like a high school juniors mentorship, workforce training and career counseling, aimed at instilling real-world skills that can translate to valuable work experience.

“In partnership with Chair Vargas and local industry, JA is proud to expand our high school workforce initiative, representing a public-private ecosystem that is the backbone of inclusive growth and equitably empowered youth and communities,” Sidd Vivek, CEO of Junior Achievement, said in a statement.

The program is being supported by a number of businesses and educational organizations in the region, according to Vargas’ office, like Cox Communications, Deloitte, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Illumina, Maya’s Cookies, Hawthorne CAT, Carrier Johnson and San Diego Mesa College.

