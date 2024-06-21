County Executive Kaufman's proposals for Fond du Lac campus include community, law enforcement use. What to know.

FOND DU LAC – At the end of June, the buildings of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Fond du Lac campus will be handed over to Fond du Lac County.

County Executive Sam Kaufman presented the ideas for utilizing the campus before the June 18 county board meeting, outlining opportunities for government, community and public safety usage.

The presentation was not an official county board meeting, so no action was taken, but Kaufman said he plans to bring proposals for county board approval in July.

Additionally, a public information meeting is scheduled for July 1 at the campus for members of the community to ask questions about the proposals.

Here are some highlights from the presentation.

Classroom buildings could be used for municipal offices

The classroom buildings hold an opportunity for county offices, including the Department of Social Services and the finance department, as well as the Aging and Disability Resource Center, senior services and other offices currently at Portland Street, according to Kaufman.

As a result, Kaufman would seek to sell the Portland Street building, which has proved costly to maintain. The departments pay rent for their current spaces, and would continue to do so in the new offices.

Many existing offices will be usable in the building, but the classrooms would need to be renovated after a space feasibility study.

Kaufman hopes to get county board approval in July and start renovations this fall.

Similarly, the administrative building could house the Land and Water Department, which has been residing on Military Road. The county would then sell the Military Road property if the department moves.

Much of the rest of the admin building has leasing opportunities, including ongoing negotiations with the state for a possible office for the Department of Workforce Development.

Community could benefit from events center, gymnasium

For Prairie Theater — which consists of the theater, library and commons area — Kaufman proposes a community performing arts center, hosting acts in the theater, and conferences and other events in the library area and classrooms.

"I want to be able to expand not only through the theater that the UW has had there, but I want to go through and also be able to now have opportunities for other events: comedy shows, musical events, plays that can take place there," he said. "Something we can market as a highlight to our community to draw people in."

He added a large number of companies have already expressed interest in using the space, and he also hopes to bid out a contract for a vendor to occupy the restaurant in the commons.

The gymnasium could also be adapted for community use as a sports complex, with some additional parking.

Kaufman hopes to fund part of this portion by selling naming rights for the theater and the gymnasium.

Art building could be converted for public safety training

With the way the art building is structured, the cost of renovating it for leasing space would be too high, so Kaufman is proposing conversion into a public safety training facility.

There would be opportunity for local law enforcement to provide training, but also agencies well beyond Fond du Lac.

It could include classroom instruction and simulation settings, such as a street, a bar, an apartment or a jail, and surrounding ponds could provide dive instruction opportunities.

Moraine Park has expressed interest in partnering with the county to benefit its correctional program.

Senior housing a priority for some of the remaining parcels

Kaufman said three parcels are marked for senior housing, filling a need in the county with townhouses, condos or two-story apartment buildings.

"I wanted to create more areas for seniors than to have an activity center area within the campus itself and an area that would be welcoming to our seniors to know that they are supported in whatever they need," Kaufman said.

This development would put senior housing in close proximity to Senior Services and other resources.

How would this be funded?

Capital improvements and maintenance costs are among financial concerns, and Kaufman said he didn't want to make budget cuts within county departments or burden the taxpayers.

Two lots so far are planned for sale: one is the current rugby field, which would relocate closer to the sports complex, and the other is the parcel behind C.D. Smith.

In addition to rent from the leased spaces and money from selling some of the land, Kaufman plans to ask county board in July for a $1 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with initial renovations.

Fond du Lac is also eligible for redevelopment funds from a state grant for communities with a closing UW System branch. A total of $20 million is available, and the money would have to be used for projects that would enhance the community's economy in some way, which could include supporting housing, job creation, workforce development or public infrastructure.

Kaufman said he doesn't anticipate needing to allocate any money for the 2025 budget to help pay for the campus.

The full presentation is available to view as a webcast on the county website.

