County Executive David Crowley awards $800K in federal funding for early childhood development services

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has earmarked $800,000 in federal grant dollars for early childhood development support for children and families.

Crowley and the Community Advocates Public Policy Institute selected six local organizations to receive American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help boost eligible Milwaukee residents' access to resources across the community.

“We know providing children a strong start in life will contribute to their future success. I believe it’s critically important to invest in early childhood development and make sure Milwaukee County families have the support they need to realize the bright futures they all deserve,” Crowley said at Community Advocates' downtown headquarters.

The six agencies were picked through a competitive application process and the grants aim to break down barriers to access, especially for Black and Latino children.

"It's much broader than just social determinants of health. It's really the future of Milwaukee County," county Health and Human Services Deputy Director David Muhammad said.

Who are the grantees and what are their projects?

Jewish Family Services plans to expand services to develop classroom interventions, including "wellness-based, psychoeducational services that promote social emotional learning," and techniques to "teach kids to identify and regulate intense emotions, find focus, and build relationships using interactive and expressive activities," according to a county press release.

The Parenting Network will implement an initiative preparing first-time parents.

Penfield Children's Center will "increase the Early Education and Care Teacher’s understanding of the foundations of neurodevelopment and enhance knowledge of strategies that support social and emotional well-being, along with developing tools to empower families and caregivers to extend work into the home and other environments," according to the county.

The United Community Center will start a new parent education class and increase parent and staff access to mental health counseling.

Wisconsin Alliance for Infant Mental Health will build a consultation system that supports the social, emotional and mental health of infants and young children.

Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce will create 15 childcare centers, providing 100 additional childcare slots in the county. The project will target the specific needs of the Latino community.

"The centers will play a crucial role in addressing the pressing need for accessible high quality childcare services tailored to meet the specific needs of our diverse and culturally rich community," said Javier Acevedo, chief development officer for the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce. "These centers will be more than just places for children to learn and grow. They'll be pillars of strength and support for our entire community."

Funding will be released "as soon as possible," according to Kelly Pethke, administrator of Milwaukee County Children, Youth and Family Services.

De'Shawn Ewing, Community Advocates Public Policy Institute's community outreach and engagement manager, said he hoped the organizations receiving the one-time grants would get continued support from the community, local agencies and the county to continue beyond the grant timeframe.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: David Crowley awards $800K to early childhood development services