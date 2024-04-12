County engineer's office is busy with road construction and road closures this week
LANCASTER − The Fairfield County Engineer Jeremiah Upp's office will have a busy upcoming week with several road closures for construction.
Here is the list of the closures:
The county will close Clearcreek Road SW (Fairfield 69) in Madison Township on Monday to remove and replace an existing culvert. The closure will be between Revenge Road and McDonald Road. Construction will be between 2075 and 2065 Clearcreek Road SW. The link for the closure is https://maps.app.goo.gl/7JFjVdmjDiMS96Ri6.
The county will close Bauman Hill Road (Fairfield 53) in Berne Township Monday to remove and replace an existing culvert. The closure will be between Sugar Grove Road and Crawfis Road. Construction will take place between 1910 and 1950 Bauman Hill Road.The link for the closure is https://maps.app.goo.gl/o8NyTjZQgZyC3Dww9.
The county will close Carroll Northern NW (Fairfield 69) in Liberty Township on Tuesday to remove and replace an existing culvert. The closure will be between Busey Road and Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Road (Ohio 256). Construction will be between 9335 and 9391 Carroll Northern Road. The link for the closure is https://maps.app.goo.gl/UrfUVdfS41TzCzaF9.
The county will close Clearcreek Road SW (Fairfield 69) in Madison Township on Tuesday to remove and replace an existing culvert. The closure will be between Revenge Road and Snortin Ridge Road. Construction will be between 1745 Clearcreek Road SW and the intersection of Clearcreek Road SW and Snortin Ridge Road. The link for the closure is https://maps.app.goo.gl/RJgAK2XqBHnvaLp2A.
