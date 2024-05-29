County engineer: Eighth Street Road bridge to open mid-July; mowing begins this week

CAMBRIDGE −The Eighth Street Road bridge (County Road 33) between Wills Creek Valley Drive and Sarchets Run Road (Cambridge Township Road 635) is set to open mid-July after a delay from early April rains brought the project to a stop, according to a press release from Guernsey County Engineer Paul Sherry.Sherry said J&J Construction, which won the bid at a cost of $811,000, should receive precast concrete sections this week.“Using these precast pieces instead of a poured in place structure, the bridge will take shape very quickly and allow for the quickest opening,” he said.The construction is fully funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation using Federal LPA funds and Toll Revenue Credit through the Local Bridge Partnership program, according to the release.

Highway mowing begins this week

County wide highway mowing also begins this week starting in Adams Township, according to the press release. The high-speed mowers used to cut along county highways will then work counterclockwise around the county. Motorists are asked to use caution as they work alongside the road. The work is expected to be complete in three weeks.

“For the county, this is a functional maintenance process to keep vegetation from encroaching into the road,” said Sherry in the release. “It is not meant to be an aesthetic finished mowing.”

Sherry added that the county highway department also uses three long arm mowers year-round to keep hard to reach banks and ditches from getting overgrown, which is a tedious process that takes almost two years to complete the entire county.

Grader ditching begins week of June 3

Sherry also noted in his press release that grader ditching, where the highway department cleans ditches to ensure effective drainage off the road and into the ditch drainage system, will begin the week of June 3. This work requires long enclosures given that it requires approximately 12 different pieces of equipment and trucks. Motorists can expect significant delays in the areas where grader ditching is being performed.

“We suggest using alternate routes when available,” Sherry said in the release.

Grader ditching will begin on Walhonding, Pleasant, and Pioneer roads.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: A look at the Guernsey County highway department's current projects