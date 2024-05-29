County, EMS union at odds over contract terms

May 29—CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials say layoffs at the Department of Emergency Services will happen unless a labor union agrees to their terms, and time is running out to negotiate.

The county faces a $13.1 million shortfall for fiscal 2025 that includes $2 million in cuts to emergency services.

To solve the problem, the Allegany County International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1715, which represents 46 full-time DES employees, proposed a public safety tax that would cost the average homeowner $6 per month and generate roughly $2.4 million in revenue.

But county officials say they are "committed to fiscal responsibility and not raising taxes" and plan to adopt their budget Thursday.

A press release Tuesday, provided by Allegany County Public Relations and Communications Manager Kati Kenney on behalf of the board of commissioners and administration, stated they are unable to balance the budget.

EMS costs have increased by 400% over the past five years, "a rate we cannot sustain," they said.

DES leadership and union representatives identified roughly $900,000 in savings "by cutting fringe programs and benefits," county officials said.

"Most of their budget comprises staff costs, which they consider fixed expenses," they said. "However, we believe there is room for improvement in scheduling that could significantly reduce costs."

County officials want to cut in half some EMS staff schedules, which they say would reduce overtime that accumulates "depending on when their shifts fall within a specific week."

"Last year, the department's overtime costs were around $1.5 million," they said.

Rather than working a 24-hour shift followed by 72 hours off, staffers would clock 12-hour shifts that total 36 hours a week but be paid for 40 hours, county officials said.

"With just days until the final budget must be passed, we now face the possibility of decreasing staffing and slightly reducing EMS coverage by merging stations/staffing a few stations part-time," they said. "This is not our preferred course of action, for our staff or for our citizens."

County officials said they asked the union to reconsider the proposal and transition less than 15 positions to a 12-hour shift.

"If they refuse, we will be forced to lay off staff," they said and added the "EMS division is highly valued."

"We understand that the department has grown due to increasing need and demand within the county, and we greatly appreciate the work they do," county officials said. "Continuing operations without any changes is not only unfeasible but also irresponsible."

'Big pay cut'

Steve Corioni is president of Allegany County IAFF Local 1715.

Union members disagree with the county's 12-hour shift idea because "it reduces services to the community and still results in loss of some staff," he said.

Nearby counties, including Garrett and Washington work the 24/72 shift, which is a national standard.

"We're the only county in the state that I can find that's talking about cutting people," Corioni said of EMS departments across Maryland. "Everybody else is begging for people."

A loss in hours will result in lower pay and mean staffers leave Allegany County to take jobs in other areas, he said.

He talked of the financial math involved using his personal scenario as an example.

The 12-hour shift scenario would reduce Corioni's take home pay by $832 per month.

"That's a big pay cut," he said. "That's two-thirds of my mortgage payment."

Corioni questioned how emergencies will be covered under the new schedule that would cut two to three ambulances from service.

"Who is gonna be there the other 12 hours?" he said. "I don't get where the logic is."

'Essential to expendable'

The county asked EMS staffers to give up their 40 hours per year of personal leave, Corioni said.

"Every county employee gets personal leave," he said. "But they're asking our folks to give up theirs."

EMS work is stressful and employees need time to decompress, often with less notice than 30 days, which a vacation request requires, Corioni said.

"We see traumatic things," he said. "We see people die."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, EMS providers were regarded as heroes who served on the front lines.

The county's proposed cuts to staff and personal time send the opposite message, Corioni said.

"We went from essential to expendable," he said. "Morale-wise we're definitely at a low."

Surprise budget crisis

In January, Allegany County Commission President Dave Caporale delivered a rosy state of the county address.

"It's been a busy year with much positive momentum entering into the new year," he said at the time.

An end-of-year report showed the county's general fund revenue exceeded expenditures by $22 million for fiscal 2023, largely due to income tax withholding on a lottery payout.

"The fiscal year ended with $57 million in the county's general fund, of which $30 million is committed to future projects," the report stated.

Corioni said county officials didn't mention this year's budget crisis until earlier this month, which surprised union members and gave them little time to respond.

"We had 13 business days to find two million bucks," he said. "It's like ... negotiating with a gun to your head."

Budget work is not what the EMS staffers are here to do, he said.

"We go to work," Corioni said of responding to emergency calls while the county should have have been prepared for the financial forecast.

"It's like somebody was asleep at the wheel," he said. "Who didn't see this coming?"

As of Tuesday afternoon, the county hadn't given the union a definite proposal, he said.

"I told them I need it in writing," Corioni said and added under union regulations he must give members seven days' notice to call a special meeting.

"The community needs to know there's still a real threat to reduce (staff at) three stations," he said. "Come to the commissioners' meeting and make your opinion known."

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.