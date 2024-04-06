County Court, attorneys to honor late R. Charles Thomas

Apr. 6—A special public session of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas is scheduled Tuesday to honor late attorney R. Charles Thomas.

Thomas actively practiced law in Crawford County for more than 60 years. He passed away June 4, 2021, at the age of 90.

Crawford County Court of Common Pleas and the Crawford County Bar Association will hold the public memorial session at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Courtroom 1 of the Crawford County Judicial Center, 359 E. Center St., Meadville.

Attorney Thomas also had received special recognition from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for his many years of practice.

The Crawford County Bar Association honored Thomas by creating the R. Charles Thomas Service to the Public Award.

R. Charles Thomas believed that the practice of law is a profession, not a business, according to the local Bar Association. Thomas had represented countless clients who could not afford to pay him. Frequently, he was paid in fresh produce and baked goods, according to the Bar Association.

Tuesday's memorial service is open to the public.