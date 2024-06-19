County Council wrapup: Volusia OKs $4.7M in Volusia Forever funding for land purchase

Volusia County is claiming another large piece of land for preservation through the Volusia Forever program.

The County Council OK'd spending over $4.7 million in Volusia Forever dollars to buy 2,508 acres of environmentally sensitive land within the Indian River Lagoon "blueway."

The land is expected to help with flood protection, water quality and recreation, among other things. The county expects to get reimbursed for much of the purchase when the state buys 2,047 acres of the property for over $3.2 million ― the lands are in a Florida Forever project area, according to the county.

The St. Johns River Water Management District agreed to manage the land as an addition to the Turnbull Hammock Conservation Area. The county is buying the land from Stewart Family Properties and other entities associated with the family and its descendants.

The properties are "east of I-95 and are within the watershed of the North Indian River Lagoon (IRL) with water draining into the IRL via Turnbull Creek," according to the county.

Volusia Forever is a voter-approved and taxpayer-funded program with a mission to buy and manage environmentally sensitive land for water resource protection and outdoor recreation.

Here are some of the other actions taken at Tuesday's council meeting.

Volusia County trash, recycling pickup rates to change

The cost of trash and recycling pickup for residents in unincorporated Volusia County will increase from $279 a year to $288 annually per residential property starting with the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. The County Council approved a contract amendment with FCC Environmental Services Florida on Tuesday as part of the move.

Votran will change service on the westside

A Votran bus rolls east on International Speedway Boulevard on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in traffic.

Changes will take place to west-side Votran bus services starting on June 30.

The county will eliminate fixed bus routes 20, 21, 22 and 23, according to a county presentation. The county will increase service on fixed routes 31 and 33, and people will have access to the county's rideshare service, VoRide, and the county's paratransit service, Votran Gold Service. The changes are being made because of low demand for fixed routes and cost increases. For information call Votran at 386-756-7496.

Fire rescue technology gets an upgrade

The County Council OK'd spending over $3.5 million from the Coronavirus Relief Transition Fund to upgrade dispatch technology for fire-rescue services across the county through an agreement with Motorola Solutions. The change is expected to reduce response times.

Pace Center for Girls seeks funding for new building

The County Council voted to delay a decision on spending $2.5 million for a new building for the Pace Center for Girls Volusia-Flagler. The nonprofit provides education, mental health resources, career training and other services to girls in need. The council didn't set a return date.

Woman's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home spared condemnation for now

Nina Lavigna has another opportunity to save her storm-damaged Wilbur-by-the-Sea home from condemnation. The property on South Atlantic Avenue faced a condemnation order, but the County Council delayed the process in April so the county could investigate whether she would qualify for help through the Transform386 program ― which helps residents with storm-damaged properties. That process is still underway, Growth and Resource Management Director Clay Ervin said on Tuesday.

The County Council on Tuesday granted the ability for Lavigna to return to the Volusia County Contractor Licensing and Construction Appeals board to have her case heard again with additional evidence, including the results of the Transform386 application.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia Forever to buy about 2,500 acres in Indian River Lagoon