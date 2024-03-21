County commissioners to seek proposals to upgrade tornado sirens to digital

The Richland County commissioners took time during the National Weather Services’ annual observation of Severe Weather Awareness Week to give the OK for the county Emergency Management Agency and the sheriff’s office to upgrade the county’s tornado warning sirens to the Multi-Agency Radio Communications System.

The board voted at its meeting Tuesday to put out a request for proposals for the upgrade, which will fully digitize the system and save on long-term operating costs. The estimated cost of the MARCS upgrade is $190,000-$200,000.

Officials emphasized that the action was not the result of any problems during the recent weather event when a tornado struck the county just outside of Plymouth. EMA Director Rebecca Owens said all 44 of the county-controlled sirens worked following a $52,000 project over the past year that included repairing eight of the devices and making sure all were “fully ready” for the changeover to MARCS.

Richland County EMA Director Rebecca Owens says tornado sirens in the county need to be upgraded and even possibly expanded to areas where large numbers of people often congregate.

Owens told the board she and sheriff’s office Operations Capt. Jim Sweat reached out several months ago to get quotes and all four received were over the threshold required, including one that was almost $2.2 million.

“That one was a bit overkill because they wanted to replace poles and every unit at every location,” she said “That was not our intent. Our intent was to upgrade every siren so they are MARCS-compatible.”

MARCS system offers certain advantages

Sweat said ease and efficiency of operation, redundancy and economics were factors in the decision to make the conversion, with the “first and foremost” being reliability.

“The purpose of us leaving the VHF (radio) system that we had was that it was not nearly as robust or as maintained as what we are on now with the MARCS system,” he said.

Sweat said the county does not want to maintain a VHS system solely for the tornado sirens when everything else is moving to MARCS. He said the county 911 budget could save in excess of $40,000 per year in site rent just to maintain the current towers — money that could be redirected to help pay for the upgrade.

There are 44 tornado sirens controlled by Richland County and four by the City of Shelby.

Sweat said the system will also have redundancy with cellular backups to MARCS so, if the MARCS system were to go down, the sirens could be connected with wireless or cellular data back to the system for an additional failsafe. Another advantage to switching to MARCS is moving the notification system to law enforcement control.

“When we started this process five years ago, it wasn’t the most popular decision in town to move to MARCS, but now I can proudly say that in the very near future every public safety agency in Richland County is now either on MARCS or is in the process of transitioning to MARCS, so we’ve come full circle,” Sweat said.

Are additional tornado sirens needed?

Sweat and Owens were asked about the importance of the sirens in the age of cellular and digital communication. Owens said there still is a place for a siren in the world of notifications, pointing out that while many people have multiple ways of being notified, older residents doesn’t necessarily have a smart phone with all of the alerts, and there still are those in the rural areas of the county who rely on sirens, including the Amish.

“As we move forward, we really need to see if we need to look at do we need additional sirens around the county simply because we are having an influx of visitors, of large events,” she said, emphasizing that the tornado sirens are meant to be heard by people outdoors. “There are no sirens in downtown Mansfield, which is a problem with 5,000 people downtown during the summer and at the Brickyard. There is no public alert system in the area to notify them of a situation.”

Owens said if officials are looking at growing the county, including development along Ohio 97 and Interstate 71 in Bellville, and attracting more visitors, officials need to do some type of feasibility study to see if the county is good ”where it’s at” or if more sirens need to be “plugged in” in the county and the city.

The RFP will be posted Monday with proposals due at the EMA office in the Peoples’ Building by 10:30 a.m. April 12. Owens said officials hope to award a contract and have everything ready to start June 1 with a completion deadline of May 31, 2025.

