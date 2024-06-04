County commissioners move to create Buck Creek and Colburn wastewater district

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After years of planning, the Tippecanoe County Commissioners officially started moving forward on the Buck Creek-Colburn regional sewer district project by approving a resolution at their Monday meeting.

The resolution recognizes the need for a regional sewer district for Buck Creek-Colburn in northeastern Tippecanoe County and symbolizes the start of the project.

To officially start the project, the county council needs to approve the plans to establish a regional sewer district.

“What this resolution did was it gave the commissioners the ability to sign paperwork with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to move the process along,” Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tracy Brown said.

“This is the very first step.”

Tippecanoe County Commissioners file photo taken Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Lafayette, Indiana.

The county released its report from Wet Environmental Engineering Service last month. That report studied and surveyed the area to determine what type of wastewater facility would best service the area while remaining affordable for residents of the area.

In the report, the company recommends that the county construct a lagoon wastewater system, which is an earthen pond where wastewater is treated via natural and biochemical processes and normally used in rural communities.

After the county received this report, it signed a contract with Wet Environmental Engineering Service to prepare construction plans for the facility.

The county representatives worked to find an affordable wastewater treatment option after Buck Creek and Colburn residents protested the county's initial plans.

In 2021, county commissioners presented a plan to residents that would have significantly increased their monthly cost for a wastewater facility. Many of the Buck Creek and Colburn residents believed the initial plan exceeded their community’s needs. This led the commissioners to consider alternative solutions.

The need for a new waste facility became an issue in 2018 after the county sent out a surveyor to Buck Creek after a resident found raw sewage flowing through nearby ditches.

An old agricultural drainage tile collapsed in a resident’s yard, causing the raw sewage spill, the Journal & Courier reported.

A sign along the Hoosier Heartland directs traffic to Buck Creek and Americus, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

After reviewing the storm drainage, the surveyor found that the sanitary sewers tapped into the regulated drain and that raw sewage was being dumped into Buck Creek. Similar issues were found in Americus and Colburn.

However, since the county met with residents in 2021, the Tippecanoe County Health office has worked with Americus to address its wastewater issues, and they no longer need to be part of the region’s wastewater facility.

Updates regarding the new wastewater facility

Since approving the contract with Wet Environmental Engineering Service, the county tested the soil in the region. The study includes a drone survey of the surface area.

“The activity is going to pick up in the area, but we are far from shovels on the ground,” Brown said. “People did see in the past few days, trucks taking out quarry samples with a drilling device on the back of a truck. But that is small in comparison to what will come from of the project, which we hope to launch in 2025.”

The county hopes to move swiftly since a large portion of the funds used for this project are from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, Brown said.

The funds from the American Rescue Plan Act need to be allocated by the end of this year, or the county will have to return the unspent money to the federal government.

The county hopes to have this project completed by the end of 2026.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Commissioners create wastewater district for Buck Creek and Colburn