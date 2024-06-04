County commissioners approve Migliore as next health officer. To begin work this week.

Dr. Michelle Migliore is seen here in the County-City Building in South Bend on May 15, 2024.

SOUTH BEND — Dr. Michelle Migliore will become the next part-time head of the Health Department of St. Joseph County, thanks to a final vote of approval from county commissioners Tuesday — just two days before she must begin work, June 6.

She’ll replace the outgoing health officer, Dr. Diana Purushotham, whose resignation is effective June 6 but who would continue to be paid for contracting work to support Migliore.

The county health board had unanimously nominated Migliore as health officer. Then the county council approved her on May 28 by a 5-4 vote.

On Tuesday, the commissioners voted 2-0 in support. Commissioner Tony Hazen was absent.

Carl Baxmeyer, the commissioners’ president, said his only concern with Migliore was her support at one point for a local abortion clinic. But Baxmeyer said that was before Migliore’s role on the health board, and he added that, after talking with Migliore, he feels assured that she won’t politicize the health department. In the council’s 5-4 vote, two of the council members who voted against her had also cited her support for the abortion clinic.

Besides that, Baxmeyer said other people have only spoken highly of her.

The commissioners’ attorney, Mike Misch, said the commissioners’ approval wasn’t legally required, thanks to a change in the approval process a few years ago. But he said that the commissioners could still “certify” the choice for health officer, which they did with their vote.

In a deal that the county health board crafted to ensure continuity, Purushotham would provide guidance on strategies and management in an as-needed consulting role. She’d be working remotely from Baltimore, where she’s moving with her family because her husband, a local surgeon, has taken a job there at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Previously, county officials had said that Migliore and Purushotham would each work about 20 hours per week officially, and their combined pay wouldn’t exceed $250,000, which is what the county paid Purushotham as the full-time health officer. Health board President John Linn had said that would be negotiated with each of them.

Linn also said the board would review the arrangement as time passes to see if they need to continue with or adjust the split in duties.

Purushotham was hired as health officer last July, making her the third person to hold the position in 2023. Retired local physician Dr. Joseph Cerbin had served as health officer for a four-month interim before Purushotham began work and after the prior health officer, Dr. Bob Einterz, resigned in 2023.

Migliore is a local doctor who has worked locally in family medicine and has, until now, served as vice president of the county health board, which had recommended her. Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood had appointed her to the board five years ago.

