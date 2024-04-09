The Washington County Board of County Commissioners invites the community to participate in the celebration of exceptional young individuals through the prestigious Youth Meritorious Award.

This esteemed accolade shines a spotlight on outstanding achievements in academics, leadership, community service and other noteworthy contributions.

Educators, coaches, scout leaders and other mentors of youth in the community are encouraged to nominate deserving candidates who have demonstrated excellence across various domains.

More: Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's winner

The Youth Meritorious Award provides an opportunity to honor and inspire the bright and talented youth who are making significant impacts in the community.

Nomination details and guidelines:

Eligible nominees must be middle or high school students.

Nominees may attend public, private or homeschool.

Winners will be selected based on criteria including scholastic achievement, leadership qualities, community service and other positive attributes.

Nominations from schools or other youth organizations can be submitted at https://www.washco-md.net/grant-management/youth-meritorious-award-nomination-form/.

For additional information, call Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at 240-313-2380.

More: Washington County high school scores and top performers for April 1-6

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: County Commissioners accepting nominations for Youth Meritorious Award