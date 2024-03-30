County Commission will meet to appoint new state House member for District 3

San Juan County commissioners will convene Tuesday afternoon in Aztec to discuss the appointment of a new member of the New Mexico House of Representatives to replace District 3 lawmaker Ryan Lane, who resigned last month before the end of his term.

The commission gathered for a special meeting on March 20 to approve a process by which Lane’s replacement would be named. They decided to ask interested candidates to apply for the job by submitting a letter of interest and any supporting materials they deemed relevant to the office of County Manager Mike Stark by Monday, April 1.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners will vote on a representative.

The seat opened on March 14 when Rep. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, the minority leader in the state House, resigned. The individual chosen to complete Lane’s term will serve through Dec. 31. District 3 includes most of northeast San Juan County, stretching from Aztec and Bloomfield on the west side to Navajo Lake on the east side and the Colorado border on the north.

Those who have applied for the position will have an opportunity to address the commission before it votes, commissioners decided during their March 20 meeting. The commissioners are expected to go into an executive session before the vote to discuss the applicants.

The commission meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 in the San Juan County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec. The meeting is open to the public. It also will be streamed live on YouTube.

