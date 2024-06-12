County closes Marty Snook Pool closes for repairs; to reopen soon

Marty Snook Pool in Halfway was temporarily closed Wednesday after a crack appeared in the pool floor over the weekend, according to Washington County spokeswoman Danielle Weaver.

The county's Department of Parks and Recreation hoped to have repairs completed within 48 to 72 hours, according to a news release from the county.

Weaver told The Herald-Mail that other repairs made to the pool over the winter were holding up. Plans to replace the entire pool floor during the offseason were put on hold, however, when the only prospective bidder sought a fee that was well over budget.

The closure is expected to be temporary. The pool is in Martin L. "Marty" Snook Park of Halfway Boulevard.

— Tamela Baker

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Marty Snook Pool closed for repairs