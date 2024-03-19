County clerk to hold informational session on election procedures

CENTREVILLE – St. Joseph County Clerk Lindsay Oswald is scheduled to present a review of election procedures for anyone curious about the integrity of the voting process in the county.

During the county commission’s executive committee meeting last week, Oswald agreed to conduct the hour-long informational session starting at 3 p.m. April 9 in the third-floor commissioners’ room at the county courthouse.

Oswald said there is no need to register for the presentation. The session will precede the county commission’s monthly executive committee meeting, which starts at 4 p.m.

She said highlights will include an overview of the duties entrusted to election inspectors, as well as showcasing processes in place for checks and balances used by election officials in the county.

The session is being conducted, in part, as a means of addressing concerns expressed sporadically over the past 18 months at county commission meetings during the public comment portion. Those addressing the commission have expressed concerns about the integrity of the election process and the reliability of voting machines used in the county. They have advocated for a return to hand-counting every ballot.

Commissioner Luis Rosado questioned the need to stage such an event, as he said he has full faith in Oswald, her staff and the integrity of the voting process in St. Joseph County.

“If it’s a question of your integrity and the integrity of the process … I don’t need to attend,” Rosado said to Oswald. “I know enough and have spoken to you enough to know about the integrity of the system.”

“I don’t have any doubt in my mind that in St. Joseph County we don’t have any issues,” he added.

Nonetheless, some populations continue to subscribe to the theory that voting machines in the 2020 presidential election were manipulated and affected its outcome. There has been no credible evidence to support the allegation.

Commission chair Ken Malone said he looks forward to the session and hopes it will confirm that the credibility of Oswald and her staff is above reproach, and the county’s ballot tabulators function as designed without any form of compromise.

In an unrelated matter at the March 12 meeting, commissioners were updated on construction of a satellite location for the county’s Friend of the Court and its Probate/Family Court.

Approximately 20,000-square-feet of the former Three Rivers Public Library is being converted at a cost of $6.5 million for use by the departments.

St. Joseph County purchased the West Michigan Avenue building and property in 2022 after the library relocated to a site downtown.

Project manager Jennifer Sawyer told commissioners the job is on track and should be completed by the end of the month. Staff will relocate from the Centreville courthouse in early April, she noted.

Commissioners also agreed to re-create a committee to look at how to use the county’s remaining $818,000 of the $11.8 million it landed through the American Rescue Plan Act.

