County, city to pay rent for drivers' licensing, testing center

Apr. 6—County commissioners have agreed to join the city in paying rent to keep state-authorized drivers' licensing and testing services in Claremore.

An interlocal agreement by and among the county, the city and the new Service Oklahoma office — which replaces services provided by the Department of Public Safety — will net an $18,000 commitment in tax dollars. With this agreement, SOK can move and establish a new, updated service center in the Gateway Plaza, a new eight-unit office center now in early construction phase on North Highway 88. Occupancy is projected to be sometime in September.

Keeping drivers licensing and testing services in Claremore is not a new challenge for the city and county. In 2007, the DPS office lost access to its $300-a-month lease with the National Guard Armory on Blue Starr due to heat and air issues. City officials, not wanting to lose what they considered "vital public services" to the neighboring community of Owasso, agreed to pay office rent for DPS in what was at that time the new Market shopping center in south Claremore.

All three commissioners voiced approval of the news that Service Oklahoma is making plans to occupy new space at 2251 North Highway 88. For now, SOK has taken over the old Public Safety Office licensing and testing location at The Market. County population growth has increased demand for services at that site.

"We just want to ensure we keep them in the city of Claremore," Commission Chairman Dan DeLozier said. "I understand this location will be a lot more parking, a bigger office space, and hopefully bring more people in, and hopefully speed up the process. That's what they told me."

SOK is a new state agency created by the Oklahoma Legislature in 2022. It is charged with providing all driver and motor vehicle services on behalf of the state, including driver licenses, testing services, disability parking placards, car registrations, car titles, specialty license plates and other related services and products.

The Interlocal Cooperative Agreement approved Monday, April 1, makes the county responsible for $725 a month toward SOK's office rent matching a commitment by the city of Claremore.

DeLozier suggested the county could pay the entire annual county obligation of $8,700 out of the county's Use Tax Fund.

"DPS is paying the lion's share of it," he said.

Debbie Ward, director of Rogers County Economic Development Authority, has been in negotiations with SOK and the property management company.

"I think it is just great we can retain them," she said. "The new offices will be out on 88 past RSU [Rogers State University]. It will be right there next to that strip center, next to the Adult Day Care and Sooner Carpet. They've already broken ground."

Levi Green, owner of Piper Management, which is handling the SOK lease, said the property is owned and being developed by Smith Construction. He said occupancy should be possible toward the end of September.

Assistant District Attorney Todd Wagner weighed in on the news, saying the county will only be under obligation to pay when SOK's lease agreement goes into effect.

"They have broken ground ... I know it takes SOK quite awhile to get their electronics and all of that, because they have special programs. Hopefully they will be ready as soon as the building is ready," she said.

Commissioner Ron Burrows, whose District 3 abuts District 2 within the city limits, said that from what he has seen, on the plus side, SOK has moved away from Department of Safety.

"They are their own entity. They've never, that I've heard, been able to pay anything," he said. "[In the past,] they expected cities to fund them. Hopefully, this is a positive, as they have skin in the game."

Ward said she had been looking for nearly two years for a suitable office space to meet SOK's needs in Claremore.