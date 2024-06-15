County, city network disruption continues

Jun. 14—TRAVERSE CITY — This week's ransomware attack on Grand Traverse County and Traverse City government operations continues to have an impact on local government operations, but essential services have not been affected.

As a result of the attack early Wednesday, county leadership and the information technology department shut down the city and county office computer network as a precaution.

City officials said it will be offline until further notice; they do not know when the server will be back up.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues. The county is working with Michigan State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and liability providers.

Emergency services — 911, firefighting and law enforcement emergency response — are working. A temporary non-emergency number has been established: (231) 480-0024.

Currently, the city and county's third-party payment processor for online payments related to water & sewer, tax payments, and all BS&A integrated payments are unavailable. But any previously established online payments, such as autopay, will continue. However, customers are unable to log into the online portal to access the account balances, activity, or make one-time transactions.

Payments to Traverse City Light & Power are unaffected, as well as payments for parking services and violations.

At this time, city and county employees are able to access email, but phone systems are experiencing gaps in service. Voicemail is not accessible.

The Department of Public Services can be reached at 231-357-5290. Websites for the city and county, which are hosted on separate servers, are intact for visiting and navigation.

Interactive maps are unavailable at this time.