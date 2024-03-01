County candidates' petitions begin Monday

Mar. 1—Those interested in running for one of the two Union County Board of Supervisor seats, auditor or sheriff can formally begin their nomination process Monday, March 4.

Incumbent supervisors Rick Friday and Dennis Brown both announced their re-election campaigns at the Iowa Republican caucus Afton location on Jan. 15.

At the Republican caucus location in Creston, sheriff Mark Shepherd announced his plan to not run for another term. Brian Bolton announced his intention to run for sheriff.

The incumbent county auditor is Sandy Hysell who has not made a public statement about her re-election plans.

Supervisor, auditor and sheriff terms are each four-years long. Supervisor candidates must be a registered voter of the county when sworn in. The three Union County Supervisor seats are all at-large. Dennis Hopkins was elected in 2022.

Auditor and sheriff candidates must be residents of the county when sworn in. Terms begin Jan. 1, 2025.

Candidates for all the positions need at least 50 signatures of county residents on the nomination form. Papers are due 5 p.m., March 22.

The primary election is scheduled Tuesday, June 4.