County board appoints Hendrickson as auditor-treasurer

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday appointed Kelly Hendrickson to serve as the permanent auditor-treasurer after she served in the interim role since November.

Hendrickson, who started working for Freeborn County in 2018, previously worked as the recorder and was filling in as interim auditor-treasurer after former Auditor-Treasurer Pat Martinson retired.

Administrator Ryan Rasmusson said the county's personnel committee recommended Martinson for the position.She will now move forward as auditor-treasurer and interim recorder as the county seeks to find a new recorder.

